Broadways Sandy Duncan Joins DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK

Join in for Season 4 of this award-winning series, streaming on Broadway On Demand.

Mar. 22, 2023  


"Doris Dear's Gurl Talk," the popular talk show hosted by beloved media celebrity and LGBTQ+ advocate Doris Dear, has announced that TV, film, and Broadway star Sandy Duncan will be joining the show, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" as a special guest on an upcoming 2-part episode, premiering this week on BroadwayonDemand.

Duncan is best known for her roles in the television series "Roots" "The Hogan Family," and "The Sandy Duncan Show" multiple films, and the Broadway productions of "Peter Pan" and "The Boyfriend." She has received critical acclaim for her work in theater, film, and television, earning a Tony Award nomination and multiple Emmy nominations throughout her career.

On "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk," Duncan will sit down with Dear to discuss her life and career, sharing stories and insights about her experiences in show business. The two will delve into topics ranging from personal growth and the creative process to the challenges of working in the entertainment industry.

"I am thrilled to have Sandy Duncan as a special guest on 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk," says Doris Dear. "Her talent and experiences are truly exceptional, and we know our viewers will enjoy hearing from her."

The episode featuring Sandy Duncan will premiere on BroadwayonDemand this Tuesday, providing audiences around the world with the opportunity to join in on the conversation. Don't miss this exciting opportunity to hear from one of the most beloved performers of our time!

Hilarious, touching, and informative, come with us and take a peek behind the curtain and learn about how the magic is made. Come backstage with Doris and get to know some of the most glittering of careers in the industry! Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear and Lolly Lardpop bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.

Doris Dear has won 2 Telly Awards and a worldwide Communicator Award for hosting "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" on BroadwayonDemand. Ray DeForest/DeForest Theatricals is executive producer and also hosts the show as Doris Dear. Co-produced by Leslie Mayer and Judith Manocherian and associate produced by Alex Pearlman.

