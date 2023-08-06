BroadwayHD's Bonnie Comley Honored as Power Woman of the East End 2023







Bonnie Comley, the founder of BroadwayHD, was presented with the 2023 Power Women of the East End Award by Victoria Schneps and a New York State Citation Award from Assembly Member Rebecca A. Seawright. Schneps Media's Power Women of the East End honors those fearless females who make the East End the thriving and vibrant place it is to work, live and do business. The Power Women of the East End Award celebrates the achievements of the leaders who impact, build and support the residents and visitors to the east end of New York's Long Island.

Bonnie Comley is the founder and CEO of BroadwayHD, an award-winning subscription streaming service that allows members to watch full-length Broadway shows and theatrical productions. Comley has won three Tony Awards, an Olivier Award, and two Drama Desk Awards for her stage productions. She is a member of The Broadway League, President of the Board of The Drama League, and a voting member of The Recording Academy. Comley received The Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2022.

Comley was recognized as a Top Silicon Valley Entrepreneur to Watch in 2021. She has produced over 50 films, winning nine Telly Awards and one W3 Award. In 2016 Comley and BroadwayHD made the Guinness World Record for the First Live Stream of a Broadway Show. BroadwayHD is the 2020 recipient of the Global Business Excellence Award for Outstanding Innovation and the Global Business Excellence Award for Outstanding Product/Service. And Comley was given the Keys to the City of New Orleans in 2022 by Mayor Latoya Cantrell for her work preserving and promoting live theater through BroadwayHD.

Comley was selected as an Industry Leader in the Cynopsis Women in Media Class of 2020. In 2019, Charlotte St.Martin, President of The Broadway League, presented Comley with the Woman of Achievement Award from the WP Theatre.

The Broadway theater community has honored Comley for her philanthropic work; she is the recipient of The Actors Fund Medal of Honor, The Drama League Special Contribution to the Theater Award, The Paul Newman Award from Arts Horizons, and The Theater Museum Distinguished Service Award. Comley's educational honors include The Distinguished Alumni Award from Emerson College, The Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Massachusetts, and the business honor society Beta Gamma Sigma. The Music Theatre Program at Boston University is named in her honor, The Musical Theatre Society Room at Emerson College bears her name, the 500-seat theater at the University of Massachusetts Lowell is known as the Comley-Lane Theatre, and The Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley Stage is housed within the Booth Arts Complex in Boston.

Schnep's Media and Victoria Schneps present the Power Women of the East End Awards annually. Victoria Schneps, President of Schneps Media, also inspired this prestigious recognition. Ms. Schneps launched The Queens Courier newspaper in 1985 and then methodically expanded her newspaper conglomerate, now known as Schneps Media. Today Schneps Media is a business of over 91 community newspapers, magazines, news and community websites, and social media channels covering New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Philadelphia, and Palm Beach.





