Broadway Writer/Performer Ashley Griffin Releases Debut Novel







Broadway writer/performer Ashley Griffin to release debut novel The Spindle. The Spindle, a new fiction novel by Ashley Griffin (WellLife Network Award winner for Trial) will be published by Oaklea Press and released later this month. The Spindle is the classic fairy tale "Sleeping Beauty" retold from the dark fairy's point of view...

The Spindle is available in hardback, paperback and ebook formats this month with an audiobook to be released. Please visit: www.amazon.com for more info and the easiest purchasing options.

Set in the Celtic world of the fifth century, The Twelve Faeries are elemental spirits charged with caring for the earth and all its inhabitants. But the world is changing, and as humans forget them, the Faeries, and the important things they represent, are disappearing. Once numerous, now The Twelve faeries are all that remain, and they are keenly aware that they are facing extinction. Sweet, sycophantic Violet, faerie of beauty, love and dreams has made herself into a darling of the King's court in a desperate bid for survival. Her sister Nor, the faerie of death, who desires above all things to be truly good and loved, is feared by all the human realm and completely shunned. But when Violet breaks the faerie law and gives the barren Queen a child, the future of human history is dismantled. Nor and the other faeries must right her wrong and restore Princess Rose to her correct place in time before it's too late. Their plan is threatened by a prideful King desperate to maintain his power, the kind, poor gardener Arthur whose destiny is endangered by his deep love for the Princess he was never supposed to meet, and Princess Rose herself - an intelligent, passionate young woman fated to become one of the greatest rulers the land has ever known.

The Spindle builds on Griffin's original mythology that fans love from her off-Broadway show Snow, while mixing in historical and Celtic elements. The Spindle combines elements of "Wicked," "The Once and Future King" and "The Neverending Story" with Griffin's unique voice and worldbuilding.

Ashley Griffin is most well known as a Broadway writer/performer. Her work has been produced/developed at New World Stages, MTC, Playwrights Horizons and more. She was the recipient of the WellLife Network Award and a county commendation for her hit play TRIAL (directed by Lori Petty,) and has been nominated for six NYIT Awards across multiple categories. Ashley writes for American Theatre Magazine, and OnStage and has taught at NYU Tisch (where she received her BFA.) Ashley is the first person in history to be nominated for a major award for both playing and directing HAMLET for a theatrical production. She is based in NYC.