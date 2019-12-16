Broadway Veteran Bart Shatto Stars In THE CONFESSIONS OF DAVY CROCKETT

Five-time Broadway veteran Bart Shatto (War Paint, Hands on a Hard Body, The Civil War, Les Miserables) stars in an invitation-only workshop production of The Confessions of Davy Crockett, an intimate portrait of America's first celebrity politician and genuine hero written by Steve Warren, with original songs by composer Tom Masinter and lyricist June Rachelson-Ospa.

A new play with original music in development about Davy's life before his journey to The Alamo, two performances of The Confessions of Davy Crockett will be staged at The Cell Theatre, 338 West 23rd Street in NYC on Monday, January 13th at 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, January 14th at 2:00 p.m.

Industry members wishing to attend should RSVP to paul@offoffpr.com.

Davy Crockett is myth, hero and legend all wrapped up into one genuine person. His accomplishments as a frontiersman, a hunter, an Indian fighter and a politician are well documented, but here, the night before Davy will set off for Texas, his friends gather in a tavern to hear his stories and homespun wisdom one last time. He stands alone on stage to share with us his curious journey through adventures with bears and Indians and war and scandalous politicians and the love of his life. He tells us of his fascination with the mysterious beauty of the untamed West. He shares his sorrows, his pains, his triumphs, his delights, and reveals what drove him from Tennessee to Texas and his final destiny. And in the humanity of the man, we find his simple heroism.The Confessions of Davy Crockett is in the spirit of nationally acclaimed productions about iconic figures like former Texas Governor Ann Richards, and American writer Mark Twain.

Bart Shatto is no stranger to playing historical and literary characters, including literary figure Jean Valjean from Victor Hugo's Les Miserables on Broadway and in the National Tour, Dr. Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde from Robert Louis Stevenson's Jekyll and Hyde, Long John Silver from Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island, Quincey Morris from Bram Stoker's Dracula, and real life characters D.H. Lawrence in Lawrence: the musical, Union Soldier and Elmore Hotchkiss in the Tony-nominated Civil War on Broadway, and J.D. Drew and Benny Perkins in the Tony-nominated Hands on a Hardbody on Broadway.

Musicians include John Hays on the guitar (and various characters), and Nyssa Grant on the fiddle (plus the character of Crockett's wife Polly). Costume Designer: Ryan Mulholland; Dialect Coach: Marishka Weirzbicki; Publicist: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.







