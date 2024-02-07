Broadway Licensing Global Acquires JUNIE B. JONES: TOOTHLESS WONDER and More

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Broadway Licensing Global Acquires JUNIE B. JONES: TOOTHLESS WONDER and More


Broadway Licensing Global has acquired  three new titles, including Junie B. Jones: Toothless Wonder, 46 Plays for America’s First Ladies, and Deadline.  All three titles are represented by Playscripts, a BLG imprint, which provides access to budget-friendly plays for educational and non-professional theatre organizations.

Junie B. Jones: Toothless Wonder

Embark on a delightful journey with Junie B. Jones: Toothless Wonder, a play by Allison Gregory and based on Barbara Park’s beloved book. The play follows young Junie, as she faces a toothy dilemma, grappling with the fear of a toothless grin akin to her Uncle Lou. Based on the worldwide literary sensation by the same name, Time calls Junie B. Jones “a feisty six-year-old with an endearing penchant for honesty.”

46 Plays for America’s First Ladies

46 Plays for America’s First Ladies offers a refreshing perspective on presidential history, co-authored by Genevra Gallo-Bayiates, Sharon Greene, Chloe Johnston, Bilal Dardai, and Andy Bayiates.  BroadwayWorld praised 46 Plays… as both filled with “laughs” and “a refreshing perspective on presidential history.” Also published by Playscripts, 45 Plays for 45 Presidents, is a companion title by the same authors, exploring surprising aspects of each presidency in ways unique and wildly entertaining.

“We’re excited to introduce this trio of exciting titles into the Playscripts catalogue, which includes more than 2,700 plays that are equal parts fun-filled and easy to produce,” says Sean Cercone, Founder & CEO of BLG.

Deadline

Deadline, by Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes, is an exhilarating journey, shadowing writers Don and Mara who find themselves trapped in the world of an unfinished play, solving a murder aboard a Caribbean yacht. Following a hit run of the show in 2022, The Human Race Theatre Company exclaims Deadline is “a bit of CLUE: On Stage, a bit of Knives Out, and a lot of fun!”





