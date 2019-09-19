Broadway Global Announces 2019 Producer Of The Year Award Nominees

Broadway Global Announces Nominees for The 8th Annual 2019 Producer of the Year; Corey Brunish, Scott Sanders, Andrew Kato, Marc Levine, Ken Mahoney, Barbara Freitag, Elliott Masie, Wendy Radus Federman, Ron Simons, Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan Jr., Ruth Hendel, Stephen Hendel, Stephen Byrd, Alia Harvey Jones, Jada Pinkett Smith, Wendy Gillespie, Dennis Grimaldi, Richard Winkler, Jhett Tolentino, Douglas Denoff, Stewart F Lane, Bonnie Comley, Will Prather, Michael Andrew Rubinstein, Bruce Robert Harris, Jack W. Batman, John Legend.



The winner will be announced on October 2, 2019

Broadway Global honors investors for their work on and off the stage, global live stage works inspiring and educating respect for religions, cultures, embrace diversity, and educate issues in our global society.

All winners must be accessible on social media; leave a legacy of live stage works that inspires respect, embraces diversity, and brings nations together; for the common goal of global peace. Every Nominee gives back to not-for-profits that embrace humanity and make our society a better world for all, each sharing their time and efforts in outstanding charity work.

Each winner is presented with the Producer's Puzzle, an original work of art created by internationally acclaimed artist Steve Marshall, living in Japan.

Next season, Broadway Global will expand its honoring program by recognizing regional theatre producers for their excellence in production values.

Previous winners include: Tom Smedes,(2018: Bandstand, The Prom, Pippin revival) Catherine Schreiber (2017: Angels in America, Pretty Woman, The Play That Goes Wrong) Cathy Rigby McCoy and Tom McCoy (Dreamgirls in Japan and Hunchback at La Miranda Theatre - 2016: McCoy-Rigby Entertainment), Michael A. Alden (2015: Pippin, An American in Paris), Tom Kirdahy (2014: Mothers and Sons, It's Only a Play), Dale Badway (2013: Pippin, Porgy & Bess) and Jordan Scott Gilbert (2012: Ghost).

Richard Cameron and SDC director-choreographer Ron Hutchins founded Broadway Global in 2009. For more information, visit BroadwayGlobal.org.







