Broadway Advocacy Coalition to Host Second Annual Arts in Action Festival - A Celebration of Art and Activism







The Broadway Advocacy Coalition will present the second annual Arts in Action Festival, set to take place in New York City on Sunday, September 10th at The Building for the Arts and Monday, September 11th at New World Stages. The Tony Award winning non-profit organization will bring New York’s arts and advocacy communities together to celebrate each other and shine a light on the vital tool that the arts – and especially the performing arts – can play in building a just and equitable New York.

Launched in July of 2022 as a one day event, the Arts in Action Festival is a space for organizations and individuals working at these intersections to come together to showcase their work, explore opportunities for collaboration, celebrate the resilience of the justice-impacted community and focus the city’s attention on the many ways that the “justice” system is failing to create real justice for so many inhabitants of New York City.

“Last year’s festival was a success beyond what we could have imagined,” said Executive Director Robb Nanus. “We are honored to be hosting this festival again and working alongside so many incredible other organizations that have been working to bring together arts and advocacy for decades to continue to build the Arts in Action community.”

“Everywhere from politics to advertising, arguments can be won or lost over the story that is told about the issue,” said Leia Squillace, Co-Director of Programming at Broadway Advocacy Coalition. “The Arts in Action Festival is a space for changemakers who have practiced those storytelling skills to show how the arts can serve as a vital tool for liberation. We’re honored to be able to host a space where storytelling is strategically employed to advance justice, joyfulness, and vitality.”

This year’s festival - expanded to a two-day event - will be themed “Envisioning the Possible” and will provide a space to demonstrate the role that art can play in imagining and constructing the possible just future ahead.

It will include workshops, performances, panels, discussion groups, galleries and video exhibits that will allow participants and organizations to experience the power of art and storytelling as a tool for creating more humane policies and systems.

The festival kicks off on Sunday, September 10th, with an all-day conference portion featuring workshops, screenings, and panels and will be followed by a culminating performance on Monday, September 11th with keynote speakers and performances from our partners including music, dance, monologues and spoken word.

To learn more, visit artsinactionfestival.com. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. To find out more about how National Endowment for the Arts grants impact individuals and communities, visit www.arts.gov.

ABOUT THE BROADWAY ADVOCACY COALITION

Founded in 2016 by members of the Broadway community as a direct response to the nation's pandemic of racism and police brutality, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition is a multidisciplinary organization which unites artists, legal experts and community leaders to create lasting impact on policy issues from criminal justice reform to education equity to immigration. In 2021, BAC received a Special Tony Award for providing an unparalleled platform for marginalized members of the theatre community and tools to help the theatre industry move toward a more equitable future. Via its partnership with the Center for Institutional and Social Change at Columbia Law School, BAC has collaborated with institutions across New York City, including the New York City Council, Bronx Defenders, and the Brooklyn District Attorney's office. To learn more about their work, and to get involved, visit their website at https://www.bwayadvocacycoalition.org/










