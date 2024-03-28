Breaking the Binary Theatre Launches New Partnership Program BTB ACROSS AMERICA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breaking the Binary Theatre has announced BTB Across America, a new program partnering with regional theatre companies to support local transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) talent.

The organization will first partner with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (Maria Manuela Goyanes; Artistic Director, Kimberly E. Douglas; Managing Director) in May and Steppenwolf Theatre (Audrey Francis and Glenn Davis; Co-Artistic Directors, Brooke Flanagan; Executive Director) in July to produce workshops of new plays by TNB2S+ artists based in their communities. To learn more about this program, please visit www.btb-nyc.com/btb-across-america. BTB Across America is generously sponsored by Jody Falco and Jeffrey Steinman.

“We are thrilled to be packing our bags and bringing our work to TNB2S+ artists in other areas of the country who might benefit from it.” Founding Artistic Director George Strus said. “We are grateful to the teams at Woolly Mammoth and Steppenwolf for serving as initial thought partners for this program and hope they are the first of many regional partners in the years to come.”

BTB Across America expands on Breaking the Binary Theatre's mission to support new work development and serve as a community building hub for TNB2S+ theatre artists outside of New York City. In this new program, Breaking the Binary Theatre will partner with a major regional theatre company for a one-week workshop of a new play written by a local TNB2S+ artist, who has not been produced by the regional partner yet. The program will also offer open positions to other community based TNB2S+ artists through the partnership.

Breaking the Binary Theatre is currently looking for TNB2S+ artists local to Washington, DC or Chicago for the 2024 Falco and Steinman BTB Across America Program. To become involved, please send a resume or other materials to info@btb-nyc.com for consideration.





