Black Theatre Coalition Announces Davon Williams as Communications Director







Concluding BTC's Building New Pathways gala event on March 27, Co-founders T. Oliver Reid, Warren Adams, and Reginald "Reggie" Van Lee, joined by Board members Aaliytha Stevens and Naila McKenzie, along with Executive Director Olivia Jones and Program Director Nik Whitcomb announced today the addition of Davon Williams as Communications Director.

"We are incredibly thrilled to add Davon to our growing team," said BTC Cofounder, T Oliver Reid. "His acumen in the world of media and communications and his excitement for the work that BTC is doing has inspired us, and we look forward to what the future has in store for him and BTC."

An international performer, NYCLU Artist Ambassador, Eastern Principal Delegate for the Actors' Equity Association, and a TED Talk alum, Davon Williams is committed to using his talents to bring about substantive social change. As a performing artist, Davon Williams has been blessed to star in several national and international productions, working on multiple television shows, playing the lead in independent films, and performing on stages all over America as well as Southeast Asia. During the pandemic, Davon launched the hit show, "The Receipts w/ Davon Williams," which garnered over 118,750 views with a reach of over 750,000 in less than a year with no formal producers, budget, or marketing. As a two-time Anthem Award Gold Winner for his work in equity, diversity, and inclusion, he authored the nationally recognized Black Theatre Matters Bill which passed at the Actors' Equity Association's inaugural convention. With input of over 500 pro-union workers and containing over 100 resolutions, some notable achievements include prioritizing the organization of Spanish-speaking theatres, cruise performers, drag performers, and theatre teaching artists. Another achievement includes the creation of the Actors' Equity Association's History Restoration and Preservation Committee. The story of "The Receipts" and the Black Theatre Matters bill has made its way into Deadline, Forbes, CBS, Playbill, The Daily Beast, Broadway World, 60 Minutes, and numerous other platforms and publications.

"These past three weeks have been a dream," Williams said. "Saying yes to T. Oliver's offer was the easiest decision I've made since moving to New York in 2020. Warren and T. Oliver turned a concept into a reality that is already transforming the American theatre industry for our Black theatre community. They have built a team of incredibly smart, innovative, and honest leaders. The work speaks for itself."

The Black Theatre Coalition Fellowships are one-year placements with Broadway creatives or professional offices specific to the opening or ongoing operations of Broadway productions. These Fellowships provide a $50,000 annual salary and the opportunity to participate in the efforts of mounting a Broadway production. Each fellow has the opportunity to immerse themselves in their area of the industry, working alongside current industry leaders at the highest levels, learning the process of theater making from the executive, creative, and administrative areas. The Fellowship also provides mentorship and guidance from Black professionals currently working in the industry and from BTC Accomplices within offices where fellows are placed. Additionally, Black Theatre Coalition will produce "Pop Up Events" in which the full cohort of fellows will have the opportunity to put skills into practice.

Black Theatre Coalition currently has more than 30 Fellows placed throughout the industry. The Black Theatre Coalition Fellows currently working with specific productions are as follows: Taylor Courtney, Devon Miller, David Norwood, Carrli Cooper, Brandon Kelly, Nia Blizzard, John Bronston, Adam Hyndman, Tyra Wilson, Amy Marie Haven, Jourdan Miller, Amina Alexander, Jordan Booker Medley, Lori Tishfield, Crystal Monee Hall, Danielle Covington, Brandi Knox, Michael Leon Thomas, TaNisha Fordham, Jorge Pluas (in partnership w/ BFRJ), Kevin McAllister, Matthew Johnson Harris, and Aaron Ward.

Partners helping fund these fellowships include Disney Theatrical Productions, John Gore Organization, Broadway Across America, Madison Wells Media, Disney Theatrical Group, Jujamcyn Theatres, Bespoke Theatricals, Foresight Theatricals, 101 Productions, RCI Theatricals, Showtown Theatricals, Thompson Turner Productions, Sony Music Group, Adventureland, Octopus Theatricals, Tom Kirdahy Production, Hal Luftig Company, Sutton Square Productions, Hunter Arnold, Daryl Roth Productions, Stage Entertainment, Moulin Rouge, Come From Away, Hamilton, Tara Rubin Casting, Telsey + Co, SpotCo., DKC/O&M, Broadway Women's Alliance, Bond Theatrical, American Express and The Theatre Leadership Project (TTLP).

For more information about the Black Theatre Coalition, visit their website www.BlackTheatreCoalition.org