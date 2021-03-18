Be An #ArtsHero to Hold Arts Education Town Hall







Join Be An #ArtsHero as they discuss the creative economy, with a focus on arts education advocacy. With the help of special guests, BAAH will discuss how COVID-19 has impacted schools, learning, and arts education programming, especially in regards to equity of access, learning loss and the benefits of arts integration, Social and Emotional Learning, and more.

Moderating this discussion is actor, writer, director, and teaching artist Fredi Walker-Browne (Rent) of Big Spoon Productions. Special guests include Dr. Jennifer Katona (Founder and President of 3 Looms Creative Education Consulting/Visual and Performing Arts Sr. Manager, Norwalk Public School District), Dr. Dennie Palmer Wolf (Principal Researcher at WolfBrown and one of the leading arts education researchers and evaluators in the United States), and Michael J. Bobbitt (Executive Director of the Massachusetts Cultural Council and director, choreographer, and playwright).

Be An #ArtsHero Arts Education Town Hall will be held Tuesday, March 23 at 8:00pm ET.

Online Streaming: RSVP on Eventbrite to receive link to Zoom conversation:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/be-an-artshero-arts-education-town-hall-tickets-145804801085