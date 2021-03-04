BWW Exclusive: Kristin's Korner with Special Guest Anne Adamowsky







In Kristin's Korner, join Kristin Huffman (Broadway: "Company" as Sarah- flute, sax and piccolo) as she interviews directors, teachers, real estate agents, casting directors, producers, tax consultants, lawyers, actors, and more professionals who will discuss changes and challenges in the entertainment business.

"I wanted to address all the things I wish I had known about transitioning into the real world before I stepped out of my own little "korner" says Huffman, "and since I am also a teacher, I thought an educational and fun interview series would help other folks who might be thinking about this career."

Today Kristin talks to tax preparer, Anne Adamowsky. She joined Trudy C. Durant and Associates LLC in 2000. This office prepares a huge amount of Broadway and entertainment professional tax returns! Before joining the firm, Anne was instrumental in the growth of her family-run business, which has provided her with unique insight into the challenges small business clients face. This background and personal experience gives Anne the expertise to guide small business and individual clients, as well as international clients. She is well-versed in all aspects of the tax preparation business.



By attending various business and tax workshops and seminars, she continues to expand her knowledge and keep up-to-date with the ever-changing tax code. Anne is enrolled to practice before the Internal Revenue Service.