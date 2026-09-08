BMG-Concord Merger Closes as Open Jar Studios Doubles Down on Times Square

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This week's industry news underscores how theater's infrastructure keeps expanding even as its leadership keeps turning over. BMG and Concord officially completed their merger, creating a global music company with reach into theatrical rights alongside publishing, recorded music, and film & TV — a reminder of how consolidated the entertainment ecosystem has become. On the ground in New York, that growth is physical: Open Jar Studios is adding a second, 40,000-square-foot rehearsal complex in the Paramount Building, and a former church-turned-nightclub on West 57th Street is angling to become the neighborhood's newest Off-Broadway venue. Meanwhile, leadership changes are rippling through institutions of every size, from Sean Tecson's appointment at National Queer Theater and Wendell Pierce joining Classical Theatre of Harlem's board, to Casey Hushion's promotion at Paper Mill Playhouse and a five-year contract extension for Chicago Opera Theater's Lawrence Edelson. Overseas, the community continues to show up for its own: Equity secured £15,000 for performers left unpaid after Manchester Pride's collapse, and West End walkers raised over £6,000 for Acting for Others.

Industry Trends

BMG and Concord finalized their combination, creating a music company headquartered in Nashville with a European base in Berlin, spanning publishing, recorded music, theatrical rights and film & TV. (Read more)

Broadway/New York

Sean Tecson, an arts administrator, playwright, and director who has worked with Ma-Yi Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company, will lead National Queer Theater as its new Managing Director. (Read more)

Wendell Pierce Joins Classical Theatre of Harlem's Board of Directors

The Tony-nominated actor and Tony-winning producer, known for DEATH OF A SALESMAN and CLYBOURNE PARK, joins the Harlem theater company's leadership team. (Read more)

Casey Hushion Named Associate Artistic Director at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse named longtime collaborator Casey Hushion as Associate Artistic Director, following her selection by Mark S. Hoebee after a national search. (Read more)

Open Jar Studios is expanding its facility. The rehearsal facility for Broadway shows will open a 40,000 square-foot complex in the Paramount Building at 1501 Broadway. (Read more)

A space on West 57th street that previously served as a church, recording studio, nightclub, and an immersive nightlife experience, will become an off-Broadway theatre. Learn more here! (Read more)

Regional

Ithaca College has cut its Theatre Administration program for future students, after recently introducing a new artificial intelligence program for new students. (Read more)

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, promoted Daniel Millhouse from interim leadership to Managing Artistic Director as the company enters its 40th anniversary season. (Read more)

The Board of Directors of Chicago Opera Theater (COT) announced the unanimous approval of a five-year extension of General Director Lawrence Edelson's contract through 2031. (Read more)

Cortland Repertory Theatre (“CRT”) has announced that Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson will step down from his position, concluding a 26-year tenure with the professional theatre company. (Read more)

Cleveland Institute of Music and the Dominican Republic's Conservatorio Nacional de Música signed a new partnership agreement, marked with a signing ceremony and concert focused on faculty exchange and student training. (Read more)

International

Equity announced it has secured £15,000 from Manchester City Council for performers left unpaid after Manchester Pride's collapse, adding to a crowdfunder led by Nathaniel Hall. (Read more)

Sadler's Wells Digital Stage will offer three dance artists £6,000 commissions for short films and opened submissions for filmmakers worldwide to screen work at the DANCE DIGITAL festival. (Read more)

The Stiwt Theatre in Rhosllannerchrugog will mark its centenary with a new bilingual production, IN A HUNDRED YEARS / YMHEN CAN MLYNEDD, written by Bethan Jones and directed by Daniel Lloyd. (Read more)

West End Charity Football Club led 29 participants on a 15-mile walk past 58 West End theatres, surpassing previous fundraising totals for theatrical charity Acting for Others. (Read more)

Missed Our Last Newsletters?

Leadership shifts hit NYC, The Old Vic, and Cape Town City Ballet, while Shea's Buffalo breaks ground on its $34.5M expansion. Plus: Virginia Stage's flood recovery fundraiser, NAMT's 22 new musical grants, and Seoul Arts Awards honorees. (Read more)

Ari Emanuel's Mari acquires ATG Entertainment for $6B, gaining 7 Broadway theatres. Dori Berinstein joins CTI, Antonia Franceschi leads NY Theatre Ballet, NYC teens get free ticket lottery, and Salzburg Festival presses on without an AD. (Read more)

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