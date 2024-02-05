BIPOC Stage Managers Can Apply Now For 2024 Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships







BIPOC stage managers can now apply for the 2024 Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships. Recipients of the scholarships receive free registration to the Broadway Stage Management Symposium May 18-19, 2024 presented both Online, in NYC and available On-Demand. The deadline to apply is February 28th.

BSMS has partnered with Tony Honorees Lisa Dawn Cave and Beverly Jenkins, as well as Broadway stage managers: Cody Renard Richard, Narda E. Alcorn, and Kenneth J. McGee to provide these scholarships to attend the development and networking event made by stage managers, for stage managers, featuring Broadway stage managers. Each scholarship has different requirements, determined by our partner stage managers above, who also serve as the adjudicators. Details for each scholarship and applications are available at: https://www.broadwaysymposium.com/scholarships

Along with the complimentary pass to join the Broadway Stage Management Symposium, online or in NYC, each recipient also receives a one-on-one meeting with their Broadway stage manager adjudicator.

All attendees of BSMS receive full on-demand access to the replay of each unique, inspirational, and informative session.

BSMS is an exciting educational and enrichment event open to all stage managers, regardless of experience. Attendees include high school and college students, early career and those with years of experience, as well as educators. Attendees online and in NYC join stage managers from across the country and around the world to share, learn, connect, and grow.

Past recipients of these scholarships have gone on to stage manage national tours like Jagged Little Pill on Broadway shows like Leopoldstadt. 2021 recipient Norman Anthony Small said of the experience, “It was extraordinary! I am still in awe about how much I learned… and the amazing people I was able to connect with from all over the country and the world.”

Application deadline is February 28, 2024 at 11:59pm ET. Additional info and application at: https://www.broadwaysymposium.com/scholarships

BSMS is an educational intensive open to the public (see website for full details, information, speakers, schedule, pricing, and more) and will be held May 18-19, 2024 in a popular hybrid format, both live in New York City and on a dynamic online platform. Student discounts & group rates available, contact BSMS for more details: info@broadwaysymposium.com

The Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships for BIPOC stage managers is named for Charlie Blackwell, a black stage manager whose Broadway credits include Nine, Sunday in the Park with George and Jerome Robbins Broadway. He passed away in 1995 and he posthumously received the Stage Managers’ Association Del Hughes Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management in 2021. These scholarships honor his legacy, opening doors for future generations of BIPOC stage managers.

About Broadway Stage Management Symposium

Founded by seasoned Broadway stage manager and educator, Matthew Stern who has worked on over twenty Broadway productions including Come From Away, The Lion King, Finding Neverland, On The Town, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, The Little Mermaid, Wicked, Death Of A Salesman (with Philip Seymour Hoffman), Fiddler On The Roof (with Alfred Molina & Harvey Fierstein), Enchanted April (with Molly Ringwald & Jayne Atkinson), The Phantom Of The Opera, The Full Monty, and many more.

Stern is on the board of directors of the Stage Managers Association and is part of the faculty of SUNY Purchase and Montclair State University and has taught at UC San Diego, along with guest lectures across the country. Inspired by his students’ enthusiasm to learn what it really takes to manage a Broadway show, he brings together his colleagues and fellow Broadway stage managers for this intensive weekend of panels, seminars and lectures, the Broadway Stage Management Symposium.





