Axial Theatre To Present Reading of A CONNECTED PLACE at The Dramatists Guild







Axial Theatre under Artistic Director Cady McClain, will present a staged reading of a connected place written by Youlim Nam, and directed by Cady McClain, featuring Axial Theater Members Tom Ryan, Youlim Nam, and Allegra Venturi, as part of the Friday Night Footlights Reading Series at the Dramatists Guild of America.

The reading will be held on Friday, March 24th at 7:30, in the Dramatists Guild's Mary Rogers Room in Times Square (1501 Broadway Suite 710, New York, NY 10036) A post-show discussion of the topics of the play will follow with the director, and cast members.

A Connected Place follows a young writer, Jane (Youlim Nam), constantly being challenged by her partner Bill (Tom Ryan) concerning her "unconventional" and "precarious" lifestyle as an artist in the contemporary world.

ABOUT Tom Ryan (as "Bill")

Tom Ryan has enjoyed roles on stage and in film since 2015, beginning in Seattle, then New York in 2019. He just completed a two year conservatory program at Michael Howard Studios. In November 2022, he lead the cast of Never the Sinner, produced by Axial Theatre, which is where he and Youlim met, and struck up an acquaintance. Tom is grateful to join Youlim in a reading of A Connected Place.

ABOUT ALLEGRA VENTURI (as "Enaj")

Allegra Venturi is a London bred, Spanish- Italian actress and producer currently based between New York and London. She graduated in 2018 from NYU with a BA in Arts Management and Art History, and is a recent graduate from the Two Year Conservatory program at Michael Howard Studios. She has worked in various departments on Film and Theatre productions, as well as starred in numerous short films, some of which have successfully entered the festival circuit. Her most recent, Curtain Call, premiered at the San Francisco Independent Festival in February. She is currently developing her second short film which will take place in Spain. This is Allegra's first time portraying a role in her native tongue and is very grateful for the opportunity to be part of this reading.

ABOUT YOULIM NAM (as "Jane"/Playwright/Producer)

Youlim Nam is a Brooklyn-based actor, and playwright hailing from Seoul, Korea. She's been in multiple off-off Broadway productions such as 12 Angry Women. Her numerous short plays: 28+2, A Watch, Acting Is My Destiny, Get Out of My Head!!!, Just B'day Dinner in NYC, etc. have been actively produced at off-off Broadway theaters since 2018. You can also find her in award-winning indie films such as Mingle. Before her new chapter in NYC, she had acted in Korean productions in Korea's off-Broadway sector, Dahak-ro in Seoul. Awards: 'Best Actress' at The Equity Library Theater, 'Best Actress' at the International Independent Short Awards, 'Best Monologue' at Actors Awards, LA, the City Artist Corps Grant, and Ma Yi Theater Micro-Grant. An alumnus of HB Studio where she studied with master teachers including Austin Pendleton. She's an ensemble member of Axial Theatre and a member of the Dramatists Guild. She's grateful to collaborate with Cady McClain, Tom Ryan, and Allegra Venturi again after the Axial's production of Never the Sinner, where she starred. youlimnam.com

ABOUT Cady McClain (Director/Producer)

Cady McClain is proud to be Axial Theatre's new Artistic Director. In 2021 she was recognized by Deadline for being a history-making three-time Emmy© winner, acting as three unique characters on three different daytime shows. Cady studied theater directing with legendary artistic director of Ensemble Studio Theater, Curt Dempster, and studied acting for eight years with Michael Howard. Her theatrical directorial debut for stage was with Axial Theatre in Paint Made Flesh by Axial Founder Howard Meyer, shown at The Cell in NYC. Former 20th Century Fox Casting Director Bob McAndrew stated, "The actors performances are perfectly orchestrated in her surefooted, masterful direction!" Her film documentary on female directors, Seeing is Believing:Women Direct, won multiple awards, including the Audience Award at the SOHO Film Festival and a Jury Prize at the Newport Beach Film Festival. It was released on regional PBS stations nationwide and the educational platform Kanopy. McClain has additionally directed seven award-winning / nominated short films that have played multiple film festivals. She enjoyed directing Youlim Nam and Tom Ryan in Never the Sinner by John Logan and is looking forward to working with them and Allegra Venturi on Youlim Nam's powerful new work, a connected place. cadymcclain.com

ABOUT AXIAL THEATRE

Axial Theater is a 23-year-old not-for-profit institution founded by Howard Meyer. It is dedicated to supporting the professional development of the independent voice through audience involvement and is committed to presenting challenging and relevant theatrical experiences. The company and its productions have been reviewed in The New York Times and are supported by the William T Morris Foundation and ArtsWestchester among others. axialtheatre.org

Seating is limited. To reserve a seat, visit:

