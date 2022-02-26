Award-Winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell Appears On STOPTIME: LIVE IN THE MOMENT Podcast







Paul Tazewell sits down to speak with host Lisa Hopkins on STOPTIME: Live in the Moment. In this rare and intimate conversation, the award winning designer digs deep into what it means to be Paul Tazewell, his journey as an artist, embracing all parts of who you are, and the importance of fearing less and "trusting more in the energy of living".

Listen to the conversation here: Paul Tazewell: FEAR LESS. TRUST MORE

Tazewell has designed Broadway shows, theatre, film and television, dance, and opera. Starting his Broadway career with Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk directed by George C. Wolfe, he has since designed the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning Hamilton; Escape to Margaritaville; Summer; In the Heights; The Color Purple (2005); Dr. Zhivago; Memphis; Caroline, or Change; Elaine Stritch at Liberty; Russell Simmons' Def Poetry Jam; Lombardi; Magic/Bird; Side Show; A Streetcar Named Desire; Jesus Christ Superstar; Guys and Dolls; A Raisin in the Sun; and On the Town. In 2016, he received both a Tony AwardÂ®, for Hamilton, and an Emmy Award, for "The Wiz Live!" (NBC).

Recent television work: "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" (HBO) starring Oprah Winfrey and "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (NBC) featuring John Legend for which he received an Emmy nomination. He has been nominated for the Tony AwardÂ® six times, has received the Princess Grace Statue Award, Henry Hewes Design Award, two Lucille Lortel Awards, four Helen Hayes Awards, and the TDF Irene Sharaff Young Master Award. His costume work has been photographed for Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Rolling Stone, and The Bloomberg Design Issue, and he is a featured artist in The Metropolitan Museum of Art's web series The Artist Project and the companion book by Phaidon. He currently lives in New York City with his husband and their dog, Harpo. He was most recently nominated for an Oscar for his costumes for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.