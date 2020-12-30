Asmeret Ghebremichael, Diana Huey & More to Star in Online Industry Reading of MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS







K-Squared Entertainment will present an online industry reading of Nico Juber's theatrical debut, Millennials Are Killing Musicals, on January 15, 2021. Featuring book, music & lyrics by Juber, Millennials Are Killing Musicals is an entirely original new musical with an authentic, witty and disarmingly heartfelt take on the millennial existential crisis and the stereotypes that define a generation.

Millennials Are Killing Musicals follows single mom Brenda in her quest to unleash her creative voice and "get it together" like the seemingly flawless moms at kindergarten drop-off. Her plan is derailed when her sister Katrina arrives, eight months pregnant and blissfully unprepared. A social media influencer with a fully filtered life, Katrina is more interested in mining Brenda's complicated love life for her own use than listening to her sister's advice on motherhood. Meanwhile, Brenda is plagued by a corporate job she hates, total chaos at home, and a pushy mother who thinks she knows best. But as Brenda faces new setbacks and Katrina sees her reality-star dreams slipping away, the sisters will have to embrace their differences and figure out how to learn from one another to find unfiltered happiness.

Millennials Are Killing Musicals will star Drama Desk Award-winner Asmeret Ghebremichael (In the Heights) as Brenda and Diana Huey (Miss Saigon) as Katrina, with Crystal Kellogg (School of Rock), Gerard Canonico (Groundhog Day), Matt Magnusson (Jersey Boys), and Klea Blackhurst (Everything the Traffic Will Allow). Joining the ensemble cast are Shaleah Adkisson, Ty Deran, and Melinda Porto.

Nico Juber is an 18-year cancer survivor and millennial mother of two young children. After a 15-year career in creative marketing, Millennials Are Killing Musicals marks the first full-length stage work from Nico, granddaughter of "Gilligan's Island" and "The Brady Bunch'' creator Sherwood Schwartz, daughter of Grammy Award-winning guitarist Laurence Juber, and sister of hit songwriter Ilsey Juber. Nico's haunting, sci-fi mini-musical, Holo, won one of the top awards at NAMT's 15-Minute Musical Challenge and will have its premiere in Spring 2021 at the Beck Center for the Arts.

Millennials Are Killing Musicals' eleven o'clock number, "Who I Am," was selected for the pandemic-postponed A Little New Music showcase. "Who I Am" instead received its world debut in July 2020 when Asmeret Ghebremichael performed it at the Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP) Art of Wellness Benefit. Millennials Are Killing Musicals was also selected to be part of the New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series.

Directed by Ryan O'Connor, Millennials Are Killing Musicals will feature Music Direction & Arrangements by Ted Arthur, Vocal Arrangements by Devyn Rush, Guitar Arrangements by Laurence Juber, and Video Design by Jeremy Handelman. Erin Reifler will serve as Assistant Music Director, Rachel A. Zucker as the Stage Manager, and Jessie Gold as Production Assistant. Tiffany Vega-Gibson serves as the production's Anti-Racism & Diversity Consultant.

For more information, reach out to K-Squared Entertainment via ksquaredentertainment.com.