Asian American Arts Alliance Funds 38 Organizations With $500,000 Grant Program
The initiative provided grants of $10,000 to $15,000 to under-resourced arts organizations.
Asian American Arts Alliance has revealed the grantees of the second and final cycle of the A4 Arts Fund, a national initiative distributing $500,000 to arts and cultural organizations uplifting Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.
Supported by The Wallace Foundation and the National Arts Regranting Partners, the A4 Arts Fund is the first initiative of its kind to provide dedicated funding to under-resourced arts and cultural organizations serving and championing AAPI communities. The fund supports organizations with annual budgets under $500,000 through general operating grants.
A4 received applications from 24 states, plus Washington, DC, and the US island territories of Guam and Northern Mariana Islands. The following 38 organizations across 14 US states and territories have each been awarded $10,000 or $15,000 grants depending on their organization's size:
- APEX Express, San Francisco, CA
- AAPI History Museum, Barrington, RI
- ArteEast, Brooklyn, NY
- Asian American Documentary Network (A-Doc), San Francisco, CA
- Asian Cinevision, New York, NY
- Asian Leaders Network, Waco, TX
- Bitchitra Collective, Queens, NY
- Canto Cutie, Burlington, VT
- Chen Dance Center, New York, NY
- Chinese American Arts Council, New York, NY
- Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists (CAATA), New York, NY
- Dallas Asian American Art Collective, Dallas, TX
- Diasporic Vietnamese Artists Network, San Francisco, CA
- DisOrient Asian American Film Festival, Eugene, OR
- Gi Matan Guma', Princeton, NJ/Guam
- Hella Good Deeds, Kansas City, MO
- IMGE Dance, Morganville, NJ
- Islamic Arts Society, Houston, TX
- Kaladhaara Arts Academy, Folsom, CA
- Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago, Chicago, IL
- Parangal Dance Company, San Francisco, CA
- Pasifika Entertainment Advancement Komiti, San Francisco, CA
- Peerbagh, Ann Arbor, MI
- Pork Filled Productions, Shoreline, WA
- Rhode Island Kung Fu & Lion Dance Club, Providence, RI
- Rickshaw Film Foundation, Los Angeles, CA
- SAATH, Minneapolis, MN
- Singapore Unbound, New York, NY
- South Asian Womxn's Creative Collective, New York, NY
- Stir-Friday Night, Chicago, IL
- Taiwan Film Festival of Boston, Cambridge, MA
- TeAda Productions, Los Angeles, CA
- The Slants Foundation, Seattle, WA
- Theatre Diaspora, Portland, OR
- Vietnamese Boat People, Montclair, NJ
- Women of Banglatown, Detroit, MI
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