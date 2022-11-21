Applications Open For The Willa Kim Costume Design Scholarship







Theatre Communications Group has opened the application for The Willa Kim Costume Design Scholarship! This is a valuable opportunity that we don't want students to miss out on!

Recipients will receive up to $7,500 to be used towards tuition, registration fees, supplies and/or travel expenses over a one-year period between January 30, 2023 - January 31, 2024. Scholarship applicants should be enrolled and in good standing at a college, university or professional training program at the beginning of the scholarship period on January 30, 2023. Applicants enrolled in a related program such as fashion design are welcome as long as they can demonstrate commitment to working as a costume designer.

An information session was held on November 1, 2022 for interested individuals to ask any questions, hear more about the scholarship. That session can be viewed on TCG's YouTube as well as an Instagram Live with former recipients.

The deadline for application is December 1, 2022. Read more about the scholarship, past recipients, and more at this webpage: The Willa Kim Costume Design Scholarship.

Willa Kim was a costume designer for ballet, theatre, opera, and television. Among many honors were Tony Awards for Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies and Tommy Tune's The Will Rogers Follies, and Tony nominations for Peter Allen's Legs Diamond, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Song & Dance, Bob Fosse's Dancin', and Joel Grey's Goodtime Charley. She won Drama Desk Awards for Jean Genet's The Screens, Irene Fornes' Promenade, and Sam Shepard's Operation Sidewinder; Obie Awards for Robert Lowell's The Old Glory and Lanie Robertson's Woman Before A Glass; and Emmy Awards for the PBS broadcasts of Michael Smuin's ballets The Tempest and A Song For Dead Warriors.

Ms. Kim received lifetime achievement awards from the Fashion Institute of Technology and the United States Institute for Theatre Technology. The Theatre Development Fund honored her with the Irene Sharaff Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2007 she was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

The Willa Kim Costume Design Scholarship program is designed and administered by TCG with support from The Estate of Willa Kim.