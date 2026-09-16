Applications Now Open For Eugene O'Neill Theater Center’s 2027 National Music Theater Conference

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The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center is now accepting applications for the 2027 National Music Theater Conference. Applications are due by September 30, 2026, at 11:59pm PST.

Pieces selected for the Conference will receive a two-week workshop, including three public performances through which the writers will have the opportunity to understand how people are responding to their work as they revise, rework, and rewrite. Workshops will be staffed with industry-leading directors, dramaturgs, and actors working in service of the writer or writing team.

The National Music Theater Conference supports work of many styles of music theater, including song-cycles, operas, theater for young audiences, and experimental work. Musicals are eligible for the Conference if they have not yet received a professional production.

The O'Neill employs an open submission process for its programs, inviting all to share their work regardless of professional representation. Applicants will be asked to provide the first 30 pages of their script, up to five song demos, and their developmental goals.

Applications should be submitted via the online application form at https://theoneill.submittable.com/submit. A $15 fee offsets the costs of the administration of the application process and submission platform. If the fee is a barrier to submission, a number of waivers are also available on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be requested on the O'Neill's website prior to beginning an application.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 08 Hrs 09 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center Recent Articles Applications Open for the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s 2027 National Playwrights Conference







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