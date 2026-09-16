Applications Now Open For Eugene O'Neill Theater Center’s 2027 National Music Theater Conference
Applications are due by September 30, 2026, at 11:59pm PST.
The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center is now accepting applications for the 2027 National Music Theater Conference. Applications are due by September 30, 2026, at 11:59pm PST.
Pieces selected for the Conference will receive a two-week workshop, including three public performances through which the writers will have the opportunity to understand how people are responding to their work as they revise, rework, and rewrite. Workshops will be staffed with industry-leading directors, dramaturgs, and actors working in service of the writer or writing team.
The National Music Theater Conference supports work of many styles of music theater, including song-cycles, operas, theater for young audiences, and experimental work. Musicals are eligible for the Conference if they have not yet received a professional production.
The O'Neill employs an open submission process for its programs, inviting all to share their work regardless of professional representation. Applicants will be asked to provide the first 30 pages of their script, up to five song demos, and their developmental goals.
Applications should be submitted via the online application form at https://theoneill.submittable.com/submit. A $15 fee offsets the costs of the administration of the application process and submission platform. If the fee is a barrier to submission, a number of waivers are also available on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be requested on the O'Neill's website prior to beginning an application.
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