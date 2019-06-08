Ali Ewoldt, Donna Vivino, And Analise Scarpaci To Lead Cast Of Original Song Cycle Industry Reading RECOVERING MY SONG

Jun. 8, 2019  

Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of The Opera, Les Miserables), Donna Vivino (Wicked, Les Miserables), Analise Scarpaci (A Christmas Story, Matilda), Gayle Turner (The Wiz), Lana Schwartz (Endangered Off Broadway), and Nate Kassas will sing in a private staged reading of composer Virginia Hart Pike's latest work - Recovering My Song: Songs About Women. The piece will be directed by Laura Pietropinto.

Inspired by stories of women discovering their voices when they have felt silenced, the piece explores themes of hope, heartache, and redemption.

Virginia Hart Pike has played keyboard on and Off-Broadway, and has musically directed concerts in many venues including Joe's Pub, 54 Below, and NYMF. She studied musical theater writing at NYU under American opera composer Ricky Ian Gordon, and worked for seven years with the legendary composer Charles Strouse. She is the Lecturer of Musical Theater at The King's College. This is the second staged reading of this piece, Recovering My Song (formerly entitled, Songs for Women). The ninety minute reading will go up on June 13th at 5:30PM in midtown Manhattan. Contact producer isabellemccauley.nyc@gmail.com to RSVP.



