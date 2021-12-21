Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Actors' Equity Association, SAG-AFTRA Extend Pandemic Agreement

The renewal reaffirms the historic solidarity and deep bonds between Equity and SAG-AFTRA and their members.

Dec. 21, 2021  


Actors' Equity Association and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists today announced an extension to their 2020 agreement addressing the coverage of live theater that is recorded or streamed for exhibition to a remote audience.

The two unions reached the agreement in November 2020, as a way to address the challenges of performing live theater during the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally set to expire at the end of the year, but the extension acknowledges the ongoing nature of the pandemic and sets June 30, 2022, as the new expiration date.

The original agreement is included in full here and reaffirms the historic solidarity and deep bonds between Equity and SAG-AFTRA and their members.



