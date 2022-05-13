A.R.T./New York Announces Risa Shoup as New Co-Director and National Search for Second Co-Director







The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York) announced today that Risa Shoup, who began serving as Interim Executive Director in August 2020, has been named to the permanent position of Co-Director in a unanimous vote by the A.R.T./New York Board of Directors. A.R.T./New York also announced the search for a second Co-Director to partner with Shoup on this new shared leadership team. The initial application review is anticipated to begin in June with the goal of hiring a final candidate by late Summer 2022. A full job description is available here.

Over the past two years, A.R.T./New York has engaged in an ongoing process of transformation that includes a restructuring of leadership roles. As a result of this process, a collaboration between the staff and board, A.R.T./New York decided that their senior-most, executive leadership staff will be a leadership team of two Co-Directors. This decision is influenced by the historic shared leadership model employed by most theatres, research into how shared leadership models function throughout the non-profit sector, and critical investigation into A.R.T./New York's own needs.

On Wednesday June 1, from 12PM-2PM, A.R.T./New York will celebrate this new era of leadership and also honor two visionaries who have made New York's non-profit theatres more resilient, adaptable and compassionate, Ann James (Intimacy Coordinators of Color) and Nello McDaniel (Arts Action Research). Artists, administrators, audiences and allies alike are welcome to join for this afternoon of conversation and celebration, which will include panels, testimonies, an exclusive premier performance from A.R.T./New York board member, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and space to toast the future of New York theatre.

The premiere of A.R.T./New York's new gala will feature more space, lower-priced public tickets, discounted member rates, and flexible programming that allows attendees to enjoy a full meal and a full experience whether they are able to stay for 20 minutes or two hours.

Single tickets to the Gala begin at $200 for A.R.T./New York members & $500 for the general public. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit art-newyork.org/the-2022-a-r-t-new-york-gala.

Risa Shoup has over a decade in senior leadership roles with NYC cultural and community development nonprofits. They have a strong track record of working with cross sector partners and funders to inform strategic policy for the equitable growth of accessible and inclusive cultural services in NYC. Most recently, Risa was a Senior Consultant at Karp Strategies with previous tenures at Spaceworks, Fourth Arts Block (where they consulted on CreateNYC, the City's first cultural plan), the Invisible Dog Art Center and chashama among others. Risa chairs the board of the Invisible Dog Art Center, is the Treasurer of the Board for Naturally Occurring Cultural Districts New York and is a Trustee and Co-Chair of the Planning Committee of the American LGBTQ+ Museum.

During their time at A.R.T./New York, they have guided major cultural and programmatic changes at the organization, as well as supported significant increases in earned and contributed revenue. They have successfully implemented internal operating procedures to eliminate silos, increase interdepartmental collaboration, and remove barriers to information, leading to greater financial and decision-making transparency. Since Shoup's hiring in 2020, the institution's staff has increased by 7 fulltime hires and the membership model has been significantly revamped to include more individual theatre makers as well as a pay-what-you-can dues structure. "I am thrilled to continue working with the staff, board, and members of A.R.T./New York in this new permanent role. I am honored and proud to take part in this new era of leadership, and I look forward to a fruitful and fulfilling collaboration with a Co-Director!" Shoup said of their promotion to a full-time, permanent Co-Director role.

ABOUT A.R.T./NEW YORK

The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York is the arts service organization dedicated to supporting New York City's vibrant and diverse community of nonprofit theatres. Founded in 1972, A.R.T./New York assists over 400 member theatres in managing their theatre companies effectively so they may realize their rich artistic visions and serve their diverse audiences well. Over nearly five decades, A.R.T./New York has earned a reputation as a leader in providing progressive services to our members-from shared office and rehearsal spaces to technical assistance programs for emerging theatres-which have made the organization an expert in the needs of the New York City nonprofit theatre community. A.R.T./New York supports nonprofit theatre companies in New York City by providing four core programs: Funding, Training, Space and Connections.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

www.art-newyork.org