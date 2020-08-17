AKA NYC Celebrates 10 Years In New York And Launches A West Coast Office In LA

AKA has announced additions to the senior team and officially launching its U.S. West Coast operations.







AKA, the award-winning, global, fully-integrated entertainment advertising agency that 'gets people to go places,' celebrates 10 years in NYC today and marks the milestone by announcing additions to the senior team and officially launching its U.S. West Coast operations.

On August 17, 2010, AKA NYC was officially launched as a full-service agency. From a small and mighty founding team of seven with a focus predominantly in theater advertising, the agency has grown over the years to a diverse team offering deep and unparalleled expertise across the arts, entertainment, leisure and tourism sector, and now proudly represents some of the best entertainment and cultural destinations around the world, including global theater sensations Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Come From Away, and iconic cultural institutions such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Metropolitan Opera, Hudson Yards' Observation Deck "Edge", The Frick, Empire Outlets, and the New York YMCA. The success of AKA NYC's continued diversification highlights how the agency's heritage and expertise in theater and entertainment not only translates to but enhances their approach to marketing a broad range of industries.

As the client base has grown, so has the team, with recent senior hires, Cher Nobles as Vice President of Business Intelligence, and Robert Jones joining as Head of Theater, rounding out the team. Cher brings over 20 years of experience in embedding entertainment marketing research and analytics into every level of the decision-making process. Robert has over 16 years of experience with a perspective ranging from Broadway and off-Broadway in New York City to pre-Broadway and touring in markets around the country. He has managed branding and campaigns for over 80 shows, events, and institutions at both the agency and in-venue level. "We're thrilled by the extensive knowledge and deep industry experience Robert adds to the team," says Managing Partner Elizabeth Furze. "Cher's uncompromising approach to data and insights promises even greater value and strategic insight for our clients," adds Managing Partner Scott Moore, "which is ultimately what we're out to achieve every day."

With a focus on audience experience and a proven record for delivering creative cross-platform campaigns, AKA now continues to expand their reach across the US working with key attractions and destinations on the west coast - signaling the need for an LA-based operation. Joaquin Esteva, formerly Client Services Group Director at AKA NYC, has relocated to head up operations as Vice President West Coast. Joaquin has been at AKA since 2016 and has over 20 years of experience in the advertising industry, specifically in arts and entertainment. "Through our smart and effective marketing campaigns, AKA LA will help our clients to showcase what makes them unique and vital, and inspire new and existing audiences," said Esteva. "We are excited for the opportunity to partner with the wide array of world-class arts organizations, cultural institutions and tourist attractions throughout the West Coast and bring AKA's wealth of advertising and media expertise in the arts and culture sector."

AKA LA will be joining the AKA Group's sister digital marketing agency DMS on the West Coast. DMS offers brand development and strategy for their clients through design, social and traditional media listening and insights, and global content creation and distribution. DMS clients include major Hollywood film studios and distributors as well as premium sports and travel brands. "The great benefit to having successful sister agencies around the world is that we're able to share our collective experience, knowledge and expertise with each other," said Elizabeth Furze. "Being able to share what works, what doesn't, new ideas, different approaches, and emerging trends will help bring fresh new ideas in advertising and marketing to our West Coast clients."

AKA is the only global, full-service advertising agency with offices in the US, UK and Australia. The AKA Group, including DMS and the film advertising agency The Creative Partnership, delivers creative, strategic and insightful campaigns to entertainment and cultural destinations worldwide.

The New York office, led by Elizabeth Furze and Scott Moore, has a proven record for delivering creative cross-platform campaigns that really get people to go places.

See examples of AKA NYC's work by visiting: aka.nyc.







