2022 Disability Futures Fellows Announced







The stories we tell and the art we create deepen our understanding of the world. Disabled artists, filmmakers, and journalists use the different lenses they carry-including their disability-to push thinking, foster imagination, and advance the cultural landscape.

Created by, for, and with disabled practitioners, Disability Futures is an initiative-developed in partnership with The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and administered by United States Artists-to spotlight the work of disabled creatives across disciplines and geography and amplify their voices individually and collectively.

This cohort of creatives is exceptionally diverse, with an emphasis on disabled practitioners who have been further marginalized by racism, sexism, and heterosexism. The fellows were nominated by their peers to both honor legacies of achievement and elevate emerging artistry and ideas. They span multiple generations and practices, ranging from choreography to filmmaking to architecture to design. They come from established cultural centers, like New York and the San Francisco Bay Area, but also hail from smaller communities like Hopkins, Minnesota, and Burlington, Vermont.

Born out of a yearlong effort with disabled artists across the United States, Disability Futures aims to shed light on the dearth of visibility of disabled creatives and position them as leaders for accessibility, language, and care. Our hope is to spur additional attention, engagement, and support for disability-led content, productions, and projects in the years to come.

With their voices elevated and their excellence recognized by all, we look forward to seeing how the Disability Futures Fellows continue to reimagine the future of arts and culture.

2022 Fellows

Alexandria Wailes

NEW YORK, NY

Alison O'Daniel

LOS ANGELES & SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Antoine Hunter a/k/a Purple Fire Crow

OAKLAND, CA

Camisha L. Jones

HERNDON, VA

Corbett Joan O'Toole

Dickie Hearts

NEW YORK, NY

JJJJJerome Ellis

NORFOLK, VA

Kenny Fries

BERLIN, GERMANY & KAUNEONGA LAKE, NY

Khadijah Queen

M Eifler

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Naomi Ortiz

TUCSON, AZ

Nasreen Alkhateeb

LOS ANGELES, CA

NEVE

SEATTLE (DUWAMISH & COAST SALISH LANDS), WA

QuestionATL

EAST POINT, GA

Reverend Joyce McDonald

BROOKLYN, NY

Sandie (Chun-shan) Yi

CHICAGO, IL

Sandy Ho

BOSTON, MA

Tee Franklin

NEW JERSEY

Wendy Lu

NEW YORK, NY

Yo-Yo Lin

BROOKLYN, NY