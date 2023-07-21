Video: Behind the Scenes of Hi Jakarta's CHOCOLATE FACTORY The Musical

The show is at Ciputra Artpreneur on Saturday 22 July, 2023.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 1 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Video: First Look at Hi Jakarta's CHOCOLATE FACTORY The Musical Photo 2 Video: First Look at Hi Jakarta's CHOCOLATE FACTORY The Musical
The Jakarta Players Host Meisner Core Program: 16 Weeks Acting Workshop in August Photo 3 The Jakarta Players Host Meisner Core Program: 16 Weeks Acting Workshop in August

Hi Jakarta Production & Ciputra Artpreneur presents Junior Musical Wonderland, Chocolate Factory the Musical, inspired by Charlie & The Chocolate Factory.

Go behind the scenes in the all new video below!



When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the mysterious Wonka Chocolate Factory, he discovers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to indulge in sweets and chocolates that have always been out of reach for the Bucket’s family.

Join Charlie & friends on their adventure in the Wonka Chocolate Factory. In this magical world, they experience captivating journeys and learn about life.
Witness this mesmerizing new take on the classic story and immerse yourself in the enchantment of the magical Chocolate Factory.

The show is at Ciputra Artpreneur on Saturday 22 July, 2023.




RELATED STORIES - Indonesia

1
The Jakarta Players Host Meisner Core Program: 16 Weeks Acting Workshop in August Photo
The Jakarta Players Host Meisner Core Program: 16 Weeks Acting Workshop in August

The Jakarta Players hold the Meisner Core Program: 16 Weeks Acting Workshop next month.

2
Video: First Look at Hi Jakartas CHOCOLATE FACTORY The Musical Photo
Video: First Look at Hi Jakarta's CHOCOLATE FACTORY The Musical

Hi Jakarta Production & Ciputra Artpreneur presents Junior Musical Wonderland, Chocolate Factory the Musical, inspired by Charlie & The Chocolate Factory.

3
Jakarta Players Hosts Introduction to Meisner Technique Online Acting Workshop Photo
Jakarta Players Hosts Introduction to Meisner Technique Online Acting Workshop

This class is an interactive lecture and demonstration of the concepts of the Meisner Technique, one of the longest-standing pillars of modern acting. Actors engage in Meisner exercises like Repetition and Independent Activity.

4
Video: Watch Clips From Hi Jakarta Productions FLIPPED THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: Watch Clips From Hi Jakarta Production's FLIPPED THE MUSICAL

Flipped The Musical menceritakan tentang Atlas dan Amara, kakak adik yang tidak pernah akur sama seperti Silver Auggie dan Silver Maggie. Akan tetapi, perkelahian membuat Silver Maggie kehilangan kakaknya.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen Video Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY Video
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE Video
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Video
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
View all Videos

Indonesia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madu DIPSLIPY
Madu DIPSLIPY (3/24-6/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You