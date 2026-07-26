Review: Vibrant Modernity and Enchanting Tradition Meet at KSATRIA FEST 3.0

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On July 4, 2026, the final night of the tradipop (traditional-pop) dance competition KSATRIA FEST 3.0 took place at Teater Besar, Taman Ismail Marzuki. The event is a collaboration by the award-winning dance troupe Ksatria and the performing arts group Swargaloka.

From April to June, 38 registrants had submitted their audition to join the competition. The 15 chosen dance groups from around Indonesia who made the cut then competed in the semifinals on July 4, with the winners performing again in the evening.

This year’s ultimate winner in the group category was Sanggar Hulondhalangi Entertainment, a 5-person dance group hailing from Gorontalo, Sulawesi. They brought home a cash prize of 15 million rupiah alongside the title of “Laskar Ksatria Tari Indonesia” (Indonesia Dance Knight Squad).

Sanggar Hulondhalangi Entertainment built their performance upon Kokoo, a traditional percussion instrument made from bamboo. Hulondhalangi served an exciting performance with plenty of surprises, intricate choreography, and interesting visuals . The group started their number in differently colored hooded vests – evoking a super sentai group – and ending with a flashlight-embedded belt and colorful braided hair extensions, which they integrated into the performance with head whipping motions. What stood out the most was the way their performance keeps evolving, adding new elements to the mix.

The evening was a string of impressive performances one after another, with memorable visuals, creative prop work, ambitious dance sequences, and.unfaltering energy Other than the semifinalists, there were guest performances by previous winners and even the show’s organizers, Ksatria and Swargaloka.

KSATRIA FEST 3.0 is a tremendous testament to the power of the tradipop genre. It’s a way to both cherish Indonesia’s rich dance traditions and introduce them to the younger generation in an accessible and memorable way.

The full list of winners are as follow:

GROUP CATEGORY:

1st Place: Sanggar Hulondhalangi Entertainment from Gorontalo

2nd Place: TERRAFIC from Yogyakarta

3rd Place: SOCA NISKALA SUNDA from Subang

4th Place: SANGGAR PATIH GUMANTAR from Mempawah

5th Place: BEJANI ART & DANCE STUDIO from Ponorogo



BEST CHOREOGRAPHER:

Fikran Badjeber S.A.P from Sanggar Hulondhalangi Entertainment Gorontalo



BEST MUSIC DIRECTION:

Dikhy Indradi from Sanggar Hulondhalangi Entertainment Gorontalo

BEST WARDROBE AND MAKE UP:

Dinda Prajna Paramita from Terrafic - Yogyakarta

SOLO CATEGORY:

1st Place: Zahra Permatasari from Subang

2nd Place: Intania Kirana Sasti from Sukabumi

3rd Place: Jerry Bayu Mawardi from Yogyakarta

4th Place: Jolang Ronggo Arum Prabaningrat from Surakarta

5th Place: Revalina Mohammad from Gorontalo

DUO CATEGORY:

1st Place: Dinda Prajna Paramita & Vidiajeng Maretha Larasati from Yogyakarta

2nd Place: Chira Leilani Shareez & Nada Raihanum Hidayat from Jakarta

3rd Place: Firman Salasah & Rizky Radjak from Gorontalo

4th Place: Rafgan Dwiky Hamdan Ramadhan & Chelsea Imelia Tri Wandana from Malang

5th Place: Muhammad Trio Geraldo & Hera Putri Aurellya from Lumajang

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