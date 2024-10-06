Review: IDCO X Jakarta Art House brought Wilderness to Life in THE JUNGLE BOOK IN BALLET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



(Review by Nabila 'Hana' Hananti, editing by Rakaputra Paputungan)

From August 31st to September 1st 2024, Indonesia Dance Company and Jakarta Art House collaborated to bring The Jungle Book in Ballet onto the stage. The show takes place at Teater Besar, Taman Ismail Marzuki and ran for a total of three times. In The Jungle Book in Ballet, they aimed to deliver an enchanting and enjoyable ballet performance. They successfully did so.

The show followed the story of The Jungle Book and presented them through dance movements—namely, ballet. The characters were full of life as the dancers delivered a performance full of energy and spirit. I associate ballet with grace, but The Jungle Book in Ballet made me rethink my whole perspective on it. The control they exhibited showcased the gentle nature of ballet, yet the emotions they evoked were nothing less than primal. It was wild and free and a showcase of the wonderful nature around.

The dancers had incredible synergy altogether. Especially Mowgli and Bagheera, as chemistry and similarity, painted their every motion, making me as the audience can not keep my eyes off the stage. The story was brought masterfully with power as they delivered the iconic storyline. Tension-filled dramatics kept me at the edge of my seat. I have to highlight the scene in which Mowgli was swept by the current, as it actually made me as an audience anxious; the scene felt overwhelming and I felt as if I could feel Mowgli’s helplessness as everything moved around him. Then, when two characters are fighting, the imagery of their fight alongside the staging called plenty of intensity as I found myself impatient to find out what happens next.

The show also made good use of artistic design. The jungle was brought to life onto the stage with plentiful set pieces, spread out in every corner to portray the lush wilderness. The costumes and hand props were similarly evocative, and the lighting wasn't afraid to get dramatic as needed.

Lastly, the closing act after the story unexpectedly showcased the wonderful cultures in Indonesia that we must appreciate—with incredible vocals and contemporary dance that displayed the cultural heritage of Indonesia. It was a wonderfully fascinating and fun show that, even I, as someone inexperienced in the dancing world could appreciate. I look forward to their future production.

