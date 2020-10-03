Hi Jakarta Production School Opens Auditions For UNTOLD THE MUSICAL

This Original Musical Movie Production is presented by Hi Jakarta Production's Family.

Hi Jakarta Production School has opened auditions for UNTOLD THE MUSICAL, an Original Musical Movie Production presented by Hi Jakarta Production's Family.

Synopsis:

Mia lives happily with her animal friends inside a forest until suddenly she started to have a weird dreams but when she told Ms. Brie, Mia felt like she is hiding something from her.

They are currently looking for supporting cast members and ensemble members.

Criteria:

- Ages (6 - 20)

- Boys & Girls are welcome

- Member of Hi Jakarta

- Speak in English Fluently

- Willing to commit to the practices (online) and shooting schedules (offline - with health and safety protocol)

- Lives within Jakarta & Tangerang area

- Free of Charge

Audition steps:

1. Fill in our Registration Form

2. Submit these following videos.

- singing (you can choose any song that you like, 1 video only, maximal duration 3 minutes)

- acting & choreography (with original script & choreography from UNTOLD Production Team, material will be sent to you with a google drive link)

3. Close registration on 12 October 2020

For more information: 08119052310 (Sharon) / 0818931975 (Keisha)

