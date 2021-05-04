Hi Jakarta Production Announces Youth Internship Program

Hi Jakarta Production has announced its upcoming Youth Internship Program.

The program will be open for ages 12-17, or all students currently enrolled in junior and senior high school. Boys and girls are welcome.

Through this internship, students will learn about performing arts production, how to be a producer or director, stage and lighting, working with big teams, creative and innovative production, and more.

There is no fee, the internship is free. It runs June - August 2021.

For further information, call 08179010818 / 087880657508 (WhatsApp only)