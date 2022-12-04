Feature: Passport to Broadway Returns with VIRTUAL BROADWAY GLOBAL AUDITION

New York-based Passport to Broadway returns with another program for Indonesian performers aspiring to be the next Broadway star. Passport to Broadway has previously worked with Indonesian students by providing various training programs, workshops, and information sessions in performing arts.

The upcoming program, titled Virtual Broadway Global Audition, offers online sessions running from December 11 through December 17.

The Virtual Broadway Global Audition program will be taught by:

Amy Weinstein (Director with Artistic Director(Director with Annette Cardona Cha Cha from the Film Grease from the Second Chance Musical)

Seth Weinstein (The Phantom of the Opera International Tour) Musical Director(The Phantom of the Opera International Tour)

Stephen Brotebeck (Ghost the Musical on Broadway- Peter and the Starcatcher Choreographer(Ghost the Musical on Broadway- Peter and the Starcatcher

Jeffrey Dreisbach (Mamma Mia!, Die Hard with A Vengeance) Broadway, Film, TV and Casting Director(Mamma Mia!, Die Hard with A Vengeance)

Enrolled students will be given audition material, an opportunity to perform their audition, and get personal coaching from Broadway educators. At the end of the program, each student will also get the opportunity to perform and get feedback from a Broadway film/TV casting director.

Students can also choose to attend any number of the offered sessions as according to their needs. The schedule is as follows:

DECEMBER 11

Session #1 - 8am - 11am ET/5am - 8pm PT/8pm - 11pm WIB

Session #2 - 7pm - 10pm ET/4pm - 7pm PT/7am - 10am WIB on December 12th

DECEMBER 12

Session #3 - 8am - 11am ET/5am - 8pm PT/8pm - 11pm WIB

Session #4 - 7pm - 10pm ET/4pm - 7pm PT/7am - 10am WIB on December 13th

DECEMBER 13

Session #5 - 8am - 11am ET/5am - 8pm PT/8pm - 11pm WIB

Session #6 - 7pm - 10pm ET/4pm - 7pm PT/7am - 10am WIB on December 14th

DECEMBER 14

Session #7 - 8am - 11am ET/5am - 8pm PT /8pm - 11pm WIB

Session #8 - 7pm - 10pm ET/4pm - 7pm PT/7am - 10am WIB on December 15th

DECEMBER 15

Session #9 - 8am - 11am ET/5am - 8pm PT/8pm - 11pm WIB

Session #10 - 7pm - 10pm ET/4pm - 7pm PT/7am - 10am WIB on December 16th

DECEMBER 16

Session #11 - 8am - 11am ET/5am - 8pm PT/8pm - 11pm WIB

Session #12 - 7pm - 10pm ET/4pm - 7pm PT/7am - 10am WIB on December 17th

DECEMBER 17

Casting Director Session (mandatory) - 8am - 11am ET/5am - 8pm PT/8pm - 11pm WIB

Interested students should contact Passport to Broadway by calling 011-212-414-7793 or emailing info@studentslive.net before December 7th 10am New York time to get the complete student information and material. Previous students of Passport to Broadway are also encouraged to join the program.

For this program, Students Live (the institution behind Passport to Broadway) is working with Relasi Nada Dunia as the promotion partner. More information is also available on their Instagram or via the contact person Dessi (0822-9898-9678).

Featured Student Testimonial

"I am beyond grateful for the past three terms in this Conservatory. I have been dreaming of being an actress ever since I was 5 years old and I never had anywhere to do that. I'm happy that I found out about this Conservatory and that I could learn Musical Theater Acting while getting feedback directly from you. Your Monday night MasterClasses really motivated me. I appreciate you for working hard, giving me and everyone the best! Thank you for giving me a little taste of how the industry and the professional musical theater world works. I was planning to major in Musical Theater but I wasn't sure about it yet. Because of this Conservatory, now I am sure that this is the place that I want to be. Thank you for introducing me to Musical Theater, now the feeling of love and passion I have burns hotter inside of me. I admire you so much! You are such an inspiration and I will never forget the experience."

- Christabel T., International Musical Theater Conservatory Student

Amy Weinstein

Founder and Artistic Director of StudentsLive and Passport to Broadway International

Writer, Producer, Creator

Amy Weinstein is the CEO and Founder of StudentsLive, A Global Broadway Education Company for the past 22 years and more recently Artistic Director of Sister Company Passport to Broadway International. Starting literally with just an idea, StudentsLive grew into one of the world's most significant theater education programs attracting over 250,000 students worldwide with an annual budget of over 1 million dollars and annual international programs engaging organizations from Brazil, South Korea, Italy, China, Guatemala, Indonesia and Japan. After 20 years of growth, it now boasts partnerships with virtually every single hit Broadway show, endorsements from America's political, cultural, and artistic leaders, alliances with foreign governments and arts education programs, and a proven track record of financial sustainability. Most importantly, tens of thousands of young people and lifelong learners across the globe have been touched by StudentsLive programs - the ultimate measure of success. Her entire career up to this point has been dedicated to serving and developing her passion for arts education. As early as High School, she was drawn to both leadership and the arts. Young as she was at the time, she knew that she wanted to share the magic and the power of theater with as many people as possible. Graduating from New York University with a degree in theater and communication, she began her work early on as a theatrical talent agent and casting director in Hollywood. Due to her expertise and comprehensive focus on education, she was asked to teach acting to at-risk teenagers with Jean Stapleton's foundation, The Academy of Performing and Visual Arts in East Los Angeles. Out of her work with these artistically talented

and gifted young people, she co-wrote with Annette Cardona (Cha in the movie Grease) and directed a musical play entitled Second Chance, which toured as an Equity TYA contract to over 100,000 students in California and surrounding states. National mental health experts recognized the play as an inspirational arts model for crisis intervention, and interpersonal issues amongst teenagers at risk throughout the country. WGBH/PBS was so impressed with the play they commissioned it for adaptation to teleplay in 1996. Ms. Weinstein served as a producer on the project. She also traveled and spoke internationally to world class competitive athletes, teaching presentation and interpretative performance skills. Ms. Weinstein continued her work in the New York area as an improvisation and acting teacher at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy as a senior member of the faculty, directing graduation showcases for international musical theater students from around the world. She was soon after hired as education director by Tony Randall's Not-For-Profit Broadway Tony Award Nominated National Actors Theater. With NAT for eight years, Ms. Weinstein created study guides, workshops and led professional development training for Applied Theater majors in conjunction with s Broadway shows for 46 New York City Public Schools specially selected to receive, free of cost, NAT's education programs and to experience the classics on Broadway. Recent shows included, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, starring Al Pacino Judgment at Nuremberg, starring Maximillian Schell, The Gin Game, starring Charles Durning and Julie Harris and Night Must Fall starring Matthew Broderick. She hired, trained and developed programs with and for experienced teaching artists and professionals in the theater, education and film communities and built bridges for students in underserved New York to experience the comprehensive, interdisciplinary, social, cultural, political and personal values of theater. She currently works full time overseeing both StudentsLive and Passport to Broadway wearing multiple hats as Producer, Director and CEO travels internationally with her creative teams to ensure the workshops reflect the finest standards and vision from the top down. She also continues writing, directing and producing both On and Off-Broadway and created StudentsLive, Inc. for the sole purpose of facilitating the large demand for her programs and services. Her talented staff consists of two or three program directors, college and high school interns, and a large cadre of volunteers in the theater and education communities. She has designed implemented, supervised and trained teachers and artists in educational programming curricula worldwide from theatre and dance academy students in China, to elementary school theatre curricula programs in the Bronx, New York. to MFA students and teachers here in New York and San Diego to International Broadway Musical Theater Intensives for International students and schools around the globe travelling to the United States. Her programs have gained national print and electronic press attention including Court TV, CNN, The New York Times, ABC, NBC, CBS and various local media outlets for their educational, entertaining and artistic value. Her excellent relationship with leaders in the cultural, social and political communities has helped tie the Broadway community into new audiences, greater revenue and inspire a greater understanding of the importance of theater arts in young people's s lives. Amy also offers private audition coaching and she has taught notable professionals including Jesse Tyler Ferguson from TV's "Modern Family", Christopher Jackson from Broadway's Lion King, In The Heights and Hamilton and TV's "Bull", Lala Karmela a well-known film star in Indonesia and members of the sensational world renowned pop group AKB48 from Japan. She has also collaborated with top Broadway, theater, film and television professionals such as Al Pacino, Charles Durning, Billy Crudup, Reba McIntyre and more. Amy's education work has been recognized by social and political leaders such as the Mayors of New York and Los Angeles, Former President Bill Clinton and Former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, and highly reputable top social and civic leaders throughout the world. Amy has also worked closely with top Broadway Producers of Broadway Hits such as Rent, Chicago, Annie Get Your Gun, Peter Pan, Matilda and Wicked. She supports the values and philosophy that provide a context, through artistic connections to the human experience, and believes that the best theater experiences and studies should spark passion and inspiration, motivate creative thinking and enrich and transform the human experience in a rich, incandescent, diverse and highly multi-disciplinary environment.

Choreographer/Associate Director

Stephen Brotebeck is an artistic director, director, choreographer, and educator.

Mr. Brotebeck is currently the Artistic Director of the Okoboji Summer Theatre in Okoboji, Iowa where he has directed Mary Poppins, Murder On The Orient Express, I Ought To Be In Pictures, A Grand Night For Singing, And The World Goes 'Round and The Spitfire Grill.

On Broadway, Stephen served as the Movement Associate on the Tony Award winning production of Peter and the Starcatcher and its subsequent Off-Broadway transfer to New World Stages, choreographed by Steven Hoggett. In addition, he served as an Assistant Director on the Broadway premiere of Ghost The Musical, directed by Matthew Warchus.

In New York City, Stephen has directed the NYC premieres of John Minigan's Breaking The Shakespeare Code and Miranda Jonte's St. Francis (Excellence in Directing Award) at the New York International Fringe Festival. Off and Off-Off Broadway credits include: Greasemonkey (World Premiere), The Shark Play (Samuel French OOB Fest Semi-Finalist), The Maltese Walter, The Space Behind Your Heart (VOICETheatre), Who Murdered Love? (Choreographer), Brotography, Chris Wade's HoLiDaZe (SoHo Playhouse) and Scenes from a Balcony (Theatre For The New City).

Mr. Brotebeck is currently an Associate Professor in the San Diego State University MFA Musical Theatre program where he has directed James and the Giant Peach, She Loves Me, Company, Enchanted April, Mass, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Drowsy Chaperone (Craig Noel Nomination). Additional San Diego credits include Girlfriend (Director), and the world premiere of The Loneliest Girl in the World (Choreographer and Associate Director) both at Diversionary Theatre. Mr. Brotebeck is focused on the development of new musicals and has been involved in the development of multiple new works including 'Til Death Do Us Part, Enchanted April, On The Eve, Stardust Road, Color Blind, and Dickens' Haunted Christmas.

Stephen holds an MFA in Directing for the Musical Theatre Stage from The Pennsylvania State University headed by Susan H. Schulman and a BFA in Music Theatre Performance from Western Michigan University and has taught at both institutions. He is the co-founder of Broadway Bodies in New York City and has served on the faculty at CAP21, America's Musical Theatre Conservatory and New Dance Group in NYC. Stephen served as the program director and a member of the musical theatre and dance faculty for the US Performing Arts Camps in Washington D.C. (Georgetown University) and New York City (Chelsea Studios and Barnard College) for eight years. In addition, Mr. Brotebeck continues to serve as a choreographer and associate director for Students Live/Passport to Broadway for worldwide programs in China, Indonesia, and Guatemala. Stephen serves on the Executive Board of the Musical Theatre Educators' Alliance as Treasurer and is also a member of the National Alliance of Musical Theatre.

Mr. Brotebeck is a member of SDC, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

Musical Director and Arranger

Seth Weinstein was the musical director and composer of the Off-Broadway musical How to Save the World and Find True Love in 90 Minutes (New World Stages, 2006). He has toured internationally with Fosse and Ivan Jacobs's The Phantom of the Opera and in the USA with Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver. Regionally, he has been the musical director of Black House (Zagreb, Croatia), Do I Hear a Waltz? (Arvada Center), Smokey Joe's Cafe (Connecticut Repertory Theatre), and Chick Flick (Loft 227 and Millbrook Playhouse), among other shows. Seth also wrote and recorded "The Chagall Suite" (an eight-movement piano piece based on themes of Marc Chagall's artworks) and "Conversations" (a musical meeting between Chagall and Elvis Presley), and he has played the pieces in France, Germany, and the USA. He performs monthly with L'Opera Burlesque and he is the pianist for the MAC and Bistro Award-winning Screen Gems: Songs of Old Hollywood (featuring Sarah Rice) and Operation Opera (baritone Adelmo Guidarelli's amusing tribute to opera, a participant in the 2011 Edinburgh Festival Fringe).

Casting Director

Jeffrey began his career as an actor accumulating Broadway, Film and Television credits for over 20 years. Additionally, he found success in commercials and Voice-over's. Jeffrey's role for the past 13 years has been as casting partner for the prestigious McCorkle Casting, Ltd. Currently working on two Broadway productions for next season and 6 feature films, McCorkle Casting Ltd. has cast over 50 Broadway productions. Additionally, over 65 Off-Broadway productions are credited with McCorkle Casting. A partial list of feature film projects include Premium Rush, Ghost Town, Mama Mia, Funny Money, Secret Window, Basic, The Thomas Crown Affair, The 13th Warrior, Madeline, Die Hard with a Vengeance, School Ties, etc. and for television; humans for "Sesame Street", "Californication" (Emmy nomination)," Max Bickford", "Hack", "Strangers with Candy", "Barbershop", "Chapell's Show", among several others. Jeffrey is host of the podcast, Casting Actors Cast with over 80 thousand downloads and is the author of "Conversation Pieces out of the Studio, The Voice over Workshop for Professional Actors (Dog Ear Publishing 2011).