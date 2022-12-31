Feature: A Year in Review - 2022 on Indonesian Stages

As the year comes to a close, it is readily apparent that 2022 marked a rebirth for the art of live theatre.



As cast, crew, creatives, and theatergoers are now better protected through vaccinations, live shows are once again in fashion after the web production of yesteryears. From original musicals to licensed Broadway production to the first-ever festival for musical theatre, 2022 will be remembered as the year live theatre made its glorious comeback

Let us look back at the many theatrical shows and programs that filled the year with love and imagination

(This list is not meant to be exhaustive and is reflective of our correspondents' geographical and time constraints. Please feel free to share the shows that we missed in the Comment section.)

February 2022:

The audition program MENTJARI BANG MAING DAN DJOEWITA by Indonesia Kaya, Garin Nugroho, and TEMAN continues the recent trend of high-profile audition programs looking for undiscovered local talents.

March 2022:

Teater Koma, one of Indonesia's oldest active theatre groups, puts on SAMPEK ENGTAY after a 2-year delay.

May 2022:

INGGIT GARNASIH: TEGAK SETELAH OMBAK musical monologue retells the story of Inggit, businesswoman and the ex-wife of Indonesia's first president. Produced by Titimangsa Foundation, it's part of the foundation's dedication to highlight the stories of people living on the outskirts of history.

TRIPLE THREAT ACADEMY is launched by JPAC, offering free classes in Artistry, Advocacy, and Entrepreneurship. Made through the collaboration of US Embassy Jakarta, JPAC, and The Canales Project, the program is facilitated by Broadway professionals, including Carla Canales, Andrea Burns, and Gabi Stapula.

June 2022:

Theatre group Jakarta Players holds a beginner-friendly improv workshop.

July 2022:

Web series #MUSIKALDIRUMAHAJA returns with their newest episodes: an updated take on local superhero legend of GATOT and faithful retelling of folklore tragedy BATU GANTUNG.

The revival of MUSIKAL PETUALANGAN SHERINA finally takes to the stage after a 2-year postponement

Jane Calista's solo mini-concert THE SKY & I showcases the teen performer's remarkable talent and charisma.

Upstart performing arts community Censtacom (Center Stage Community) puts on their first show of the year, OFF THE RECORD. They then follow it up with BROADWAY THROUGH TIME in October.

The performing arts school HI JAKARTA PRODUCTION produces NEVERLAND THE MUSICAL and ARABIAN NIGHTS and invites the audience to stories full of wonders.

August 2022:

Highly theatrical and interpretive UNDER THE VOLCANO shakes the stage at Ciputra Artpreneur. Based on an 1883 poem, the show portrays the might of natural disasters and human resilience.

The first-ever FESTIVAL MUSIKAL INDONESIA takes place in Ciputra Artpreneur. A celebration of Indonesia's many forms of musical theatre, the festival brings together production companies and communities as they perform original pieces.

The operatic and mystical INE AYA' is performed in Jakarta, a reminder of the tumultuous relationship between nature and mankind.

The Breaking Barriers Initiative is launched to facilitate the development of artists from under-represented groups.

September 2022:

SUDAMALA: DARI EPILOG CALONARANG delivers a highly evocative performance based on Balinese legend.

Gigi Art of Dance holds their first OPEN MIC NIGHT. The dance school and community offers a stage for local thespians to showcase their talent.

October 2022:

The first episode of SERIAL MUSIKAl: PAYUNG FANTASI goes live on YouTube, the latest web series by Indonesia Kaya, Garin Nugroho, and TEMAN. The series is based on the work and life of Ismail Marzuki, musician and national hero.

November 2022:

LSPR Teatro brings their second original musical, KAWISWARA, to life, following last year's DIVA.

The musical community Jaksical takes the stage with JOURNEY THROUGH TIME 6: HOME, their annual concert. This time, it's got a loose story tying up the songs together.

TEMAN puts on a licensed production of RENT, bringing Jonathan Larson's legendary rock musical to Jakarta.

Broadwayworld Indonesia holds our first online discussion session (on RENT) to nurture discussion of major theatrical works.

The original show KOTAK TEKA-TEKI serves as Salihara Acting Class' final showcase. The story of each character is written by their respective performer.

December 2022:

SETELAH LEWAT DJAM MALAM brings some of Indonesia's most high-profile actors to the stage on this expansion on the political drama film Lewat Djam Malam.

Passport to Broadway offers a virtual audition workshop program for budding Indonesian performers looking to hone their audition skills and get feedback from Broadway professionals.

Jakarta Movin returns to the stage with CEK TOKO SEBELAH, an adaptation of a blockbuster movie of the same name. The stage adaptation improves upon the family drama by focusing on the emotional bond between the characters.