Cinema XXI, Cinepolis, and CGV Allowed to Reopen in Jakarta

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan announced the reinforcement on Transitional PSBB on October 11.

Jakarta will allow several movie theaters to reopen amid the Transitional Large-Scale Social Restriction (PSBB), Temp.co reports.

"The operating permits of Cinema XXI, Cinepolis, and CGV have been issued. It is informed that they are reopening today," said Bambang Ismadi, the head of the Tourism Industry at the Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Agency.

Cinema XXI's Head of Corporate Communications and Brand Management, Dewinta Hutagaol, said that they will continue to study the regulations upon obtaining the latest instruction.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan announced the reinforcement on Transitional PSBB on October 11. The following day, Bambang said that movie theaters will be allowed to reopen, but with conditions in place, including having an operating permit issued by the Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Agency.

Read more on Temp.co.

Shows View More Indonesia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You