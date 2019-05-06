BWW Previews: 12 ANGRY JURORS at GAP BUILDING, Maranatha, Bandung

Reginald Rose's modern classic 12 ANGRY JURORS (originally '12 Angry Men') will go on stage at the Theatre Room of GAP BUILDING, Universitas Kristen Maranatha, Bandung, on Friday, May 20th. This production is a joint effort by SAINT Club - an English performing art club - and the English Department of Maranatha.

Main poster.

The story of 12 ANGRY JURORS take place in a courthouse jury room. Twelve jurors are deliberating the outcome of a homicide trial where an adolescent boy allegedly killed his own father. Though the boy's guilt seems absolute, a lone dissenter voices their belief that there's still reasonable doubt in the case.

As a highly self-contained and dramatic story, 12 ANGRY JURORS demands excellent acting performance from its actors. The play is directed by Rizki Theodorus Johan. The titular jurors are played by Yustika Maharani, Jefri Pangaribuan, Ido Hutabarat, Jessy, Alexander Glenn, Destiana Azzahra, Ivan Septian, Ingrit Vianica, Reyhan Aristo, Cindy Angria, Ria Anasya, and Stephanie Nadya.

For further information, follow SAINT Club's Instagram on @Saintclubmaranatha. Tickets are sold through phone (Novella at +6281224528827 or Nivia at +6281224663778).





