THE OUTSIDERS, HADESTOWN, and More Set For Broadway in Indianapolis 2026/2027 Season

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Broadway in Indianapolis has announced its 2026/2027 season with four Indianapolis premieres and the return of four popular musicals. The Broadway in Indianapolis season will include first plays of the hilarious and heart-warming MRS. DOUBTFIRE, the Tony Award-winning new musical that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage, THE GREAT GATSBY, the true story of an American rock icon in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL, and the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS. The timeless classic, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, and the outrageous musical comedy, THE BOOK OF MORMON, will return to Indianapolis by popular demand. Disney's THE LION KING will also make its triumphant return for a special three-week engagement opening the 26/27 season in the fall and returning as a Season Special, the haunting and hopeful HADESTOWN returns for a limited engagement next spring.

“Broadway in Indianapolis has assembled a season that truly celebrates the power and variety of live theater,” said Leslie Broecker. “From the spectacle of The Great Gatsby and the heartfelt humor of Mrs. Doubtfire to the inspiring story behind A Beautiful Noise and the electrifying, Tony Award-winning The Outsiders, audiences will experience an incredible range of storytelling. It's a season filled with blockbuster first-rate entertainment, powerful music, and unforgettable moments for Indianapolis theatergoers.”

Disney’s THE LION KING

September 30 – October 18, 2026

Old National Centre

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney’s THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to Old National Centre.

More than 130 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

November 17–22, 2026

Clowes Memorial Hall

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Indianapolis in this internationally acclaimed hit musical. Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that proves we’re better together.

THE GREAT GATSBY

December 8–13, 2026

Old National Centre

THE PARTY’S ROARING IN INDIANAPOLIS!

THE GREAT GATSBY is a Broadway extravaganza that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage. Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth, and tragedy.

Directed by Marc Bruni, this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley, a book by Kait Kerrigan, and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen.

I have cleaned up the descriptions for you, removing the press quotes and promotional accolades from outlets like The New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, and others to keep the focus strictly on the show details.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

January 12-17, 2027 Clowes Memorial Hall

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been a Rodgers & Hammerstein classic. Now, a North American tour brings the cherished musical to stages across the country to teach a new generation to sing.

Directed by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family captivates audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience, and the power of music.

Featuring beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and “Edelweiss,” THE SOUND OF MUSIC is the iconic tale of a spirited nun who chooses not to live behind closed doors—and, by following her heart, learns to climb every mountain.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

February 23-28, 2027

Clowes Memorial Hall

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway—and head out on the road across America.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

THE OUTSIDERS

April 13-18, 2027

Old National Centre

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, is THE OUTSIDERS. Adapted from S.E. HINTON’s seminal novel and FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA’s iconic film, this musical features a book by ADAM RAPP with JUSTIN LEVINE, music and lyrics by JAMESTOWN REVIVAL (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and JUSTIN LEVINE, and direction by Tony Award® winner DANYA TAYMOR.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

May 11-16, 2027

Clowes Memorial Hall

THE BOOK OF MORMON is the nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become an international sensation.

Note: Contains explicit language.

HADESTOWN

March 19-21, 2027

Clowes Memorial Hall

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this show is from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone—as it invites you on a journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.