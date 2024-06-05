Record Media Group Invites Nominations for 2025 Champions of Diversity Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nominations for the 2025 Champions of Diversity Awards are officially open.



Presented by the Minority Business Review and Indiana Minority Business Magazine, the 2025 Champions of Diversity Awards dinner is an opportunity to recognize individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations throughout Indiana and nationally who amplify the tenants of diversity and equity. The 18th annual awards dinner will take place January 17, 2025.



Champions of Diversity Award winners will be celebrated alongside six additional award winners who will receive the following:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award

Rosa Parks Trailblazer Award

William G. Mays Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award

Lifetime Education Advocate Award

President's Choice Award

Amos Brown Community Advocate Award

