Photos: Ragtime Sells Out At Summer Stock Stage
The sold-out production features a 30-piece orchestra, with NEWSIES up next at Schrott Center for the Arts.
Summer Stock Stage has announced that all performances of its acclaimed production of RAGTIME this weekend have officially sold out. The company's largest production of the season has drawn capacity audiences, with all remaining performances now fully booked.
This production features one of the largest ensembles ever assembled at Summer Stock Stage, alongside a full 30-piece orchestra, bringing the epic scope and sweeping sound of Ragtime to life on a grand scale.
With a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Ragtime is one of the most ambitious and powerful musicals in the American canon. Set at the dawn of the 20th century, the musical weaves together the stories of three distinct groups in pursuit of the American Dream, exploring themes of justice, identity, and social change through a richly layered and emotionally resonant score.
Ragtime tells a deeply moving story of a changing nation, where individuals from different backgrounds struggle to find their place in a rapidly evolving world. Through its unforgettable score and interwoven narratives, the musical captures both the hope and the tension of a pivotal moment in American history.
Next on the Summer Stock Stage season is Disney's NEWSIES, the Tony Award-winning musical inspired by the true story of the 1899 New York City newsboys' strike. Packed with unforgettable songs, exhilarating choreography, and a powerful story of courage and resilience, NEWSIES runs July 15-19 at the Schrott Center for the Arts. Tickets are on sale now at the Summer Stock Stage website.
Gracie Reckamp, Luke Aguilar and the company of RAGTIME
Cori Hughey and Michael Washington
The company of RAGTIME
Olivia Steele and the company of RAGTIME
Michael Washington and the company of RAGTIME
Michael Washington and Cori Hughey
Lilah Hern and the company of RAGTIME
Michael Washington and the company of RAGTIME
Max Frank, Olivia Steele and the company of RAGTIME
The company of RAGTIME
Gracie Reckamp, Luke Aguilar and the company of RAGTIME
Cori Hughey and Michael Washington
The company of RAGTIME
Olivia Steele and the company of RAGTIME
Michael Washington and the company of RAGTIME
Michael Washington and Cori Hughey
Lilah Hern and the company of RAGTIME
Michael Washington and the company of RAGTIME
Max Frank, Olivia Steele and the company of RAGTIME
Michael Washington and the company of RAGTIME
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