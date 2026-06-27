Photos: Ragtime Sells Out At Summer Stock Stage

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Summer Stock Stage has announced that all performances of its acclaimed production of RAGTIME this weekend have officially sold out. The company's largest production of the season has drawn capacity audiences, with all remaining performances now fully booked.

This production features one of the largest ensembles ever assembled at Summer Stock Stage, alongside a full 30-piece orchestra, bringing the epic scope and sweeping sound of Ragtime to life on a grand scale.

With a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Ragtime is one of the most ambitious and powerful musicals in the American canon. Set at the dawn of the 20th century, the musical weaves together the stories of three distinct groups in pursuit of the American Dream, exploring themes of justice, identity, and social change through a richly layered and emotionally resonant score.

Ragtime tells a deeply moving story of a changing nation, where individuals from different backgrounds struggle to find their place in a rapidly evolving world. Through its unforgettable score and interwoven narratives, the musical captures both the hope and the tension of a pivotal moment in American history.

Next on the Summer Stock Stage season is Disney's NEWSIES, the Tony Award-winning musical inspired by the true story of the 1899 New York City newsboys' strike. Packed with unforgettable songs, exhilarating choreography, and a powerful story of courage and resilience, NEWSIES runs July 15-19 at the Schrott Center for the Arts. Tickets are on sale now at the Summer Stock Stage website.



Gracie Reckamp, Luke Aguilar and the company of RAGTIME



Cori Hughey and Michael Washington



The company of RAGTIME



Olivia Steele and the company of RAGTIME



Michael Washington and the company of RAGTIME



Michael Washington and Cori Hughey



Lilah Hern and the company of RAGTIME



Michael Washington and the company of RAGTIME



Max Frank, Olivia Steele and the company of RAGTIME



The company of RAGTIME

Gracie Reckamp, Luke Aguilar and the company of RAGTIME

Cori Hughey and Michael Washington

The company of RAGTIME

Olivia Steele and the company of RAGTIME

Michael Washington and the company of RAGTIME

Michael Washington and Cori Hughey

Lilah Hern and the company of RAGTIME

Michael Washington and the company of RAGTIME

Max Frank, Olivia Steele and the company of RAGTIME

Michael Washington and the company of RAGTIME

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