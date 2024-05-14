Subscriptions on Sale Now for Actors Theatre of Indiana's 20th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actors Theatre of Indiana’s 2024-2025 Season Subscriptions are now on sale.

The season kicks off with Ring of Fire, running September 13-29, 2024. Celebrate the iconic Johnny Cash - the Man in Black - whose razor-sharp vocals and stripped-down country sound helped shape the American rock ‘n’ roll landscape in the 20th century. The musical follows Cash’s early life in the cotton fields of Arkansas and moves to Memphis as he launches his music career, hits it big and marries the love of his life, June Carter. Five actor-musicians deliver crowd-pleasing renditions of Cash’s musical catalog, from country rock ‘n’ roll to searing ballads of love and faith, including “I Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I’ve Been Everywhere” and, of course, “Ring of Fire.” A toe-tapping, soul-stirring musical biography like never before!

Next, ATI will present She Loves Me running November 1-17, 2024. Start your holidays right with this euphoric romantic comedy with a soaring score by Sheldon Harnick and Jerry Bock (Fiddler on the Roof). She Loves Me shares its source material with the classic movies “The Shop Around the Corner,” “In the Good Old Summertime,” and “You’ve Got Mail.” Amalia and Georg work together at a modest Hungarian perfumery and have disliked each other from the very beginning. He thinks she’s stuck up; she thinks he’s arrogant and mean. But each rapturously writes to a lonely-hearts pen pal when the workday is done, and it doesn’t take long for the audience to see that they’re in love without realizing it. Inevitably, through some of the most iconic songs in the musical theatre canon, ("Vanilla Ice Cream", "She Loves Me", "Will He Like Me?"), Georg and Amalia discover the truth, as well, and rejoice in their love for each other at the story’s sweet and musically delightful conclusion.

In the third slot, solve the mystery with Whodunit: The Musical, running January 31 – February 16, 2025. This musical, by longtime Broadway actor and playwright Ed Dixon, is a farcical mystery based on The Circular Staircaseand The Bat by Mary Roberts Rinehart, often considered “America’s Agatha Christie.” A wealthy spinster and her cockney maid take a beautiful Connecticut summer home in 1931. When they arrive, all the help has quit, except for a very odd butler who warns that something strange is going on. They are soon joined by the spinster’s niece who’s brought a friend - a “friend” who turns out to be a young man! Heavens! After a night of attempted break-ins, the sound of gunshots and the discovery of a dead body –or two– the detective arrives and things get REALLY strange! Whodunitis a tuneful, riotous romp that’s part mystery, part drawing room farce and all musical comedy.

The season wraps up with 9 to 5: The Musical, running April 25 – May 11, 2025. Based on the hit movie, it features the blockbuster title song plus an exciting new score of 18 original numbers by Dolly Parton. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. This musical is a celebration of friendship, empowerment and the pursuit of a fair and equal working environment.

*An extra bonus to your Season Subscription includes a gift certificate for a free beer from Sun King Brewery and a free glass of wine from Sugar Creek Vineyard and Winery, ATI’s partners for the upcoming season.

