THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour to be Presented in Mumbai in May

The global tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein's THE SOUND OF MUSIC, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, will be the first Broadway touring musical to perform in India at the brand new 2000 seat musical theatre venue, The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The Global Tour has just completed engagements in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, and premiered this week in Manila at the Samsung Performing Arts Center, and continues with multi-week stops throughout China, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan, with additional countries to be announced. Broadway Asia's Global Tour, which launched in Singapore in November 2022, includes over 60 weeks of performances throughout the international markets.

Performances of THE SOUND OF MUSIC in Mumbai will run from May 2 through June 25, 2023. The Grand Theatre at The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre features a bespoke Swarovski ceiling with over 8,400 crystals, a fully integrated Dolby Atmos surround sound system, and eighteen diamond boxes. The Grand Theatre, owned by the Ambani family, is the most technologically advanced theatre in India. THE SOUND OF MUSIC will be the first Broadway musical to premiere in this new venue, and the first Broadway musical to perform in India.

"We are honored to bring this cherished Rodgers & Hammerstein Broadway musical to India this year to celebrate the launch of this spectacular new venue in Mumbai with our partners at Reliance Group. We look forward to producing and creating many new entertainment ventures in India in the coming seasons. Our goal is to embrace the market and celebrate the spirit of Broadway musicals with audiences across India!" Simone Genatt and Marc Routh, Producers and Co-Founders of Broadway International Group, said in a joint statement. Genatt and Routh have worked on many international productions of THE SOUND OF MUSIC for nearly thirty years as part of Broadway Asia Company, a production, management and distribution company focused on the Asia Pacific region, having done musicals and other live attractions and immersive entertainment in over 400 cities in the world market.

One of the most popular Broadway musicals in the international marketplace, THE SOUND OF MUSIC is celebrating its 65th birthday in 2024, having won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the GRAMMY Award for Best Show Album, for its original run. It has since entertained generations of audiences in live productions across the world, as has the classic film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, which won five Oscar Awards, including Best Picture. Adjusting for inflation, the film and the musical are ranked among the highest grossing movies and shows of all time. An Emmy-winning television special starring Carrie Underwood, produced by NBC was also watched by 18.5 million people. "Eighty years after Rodgers & Hammerstein's partnership began, they continue to inspire new generations to 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain,'" said Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization.

This tour comes directly from three years of the North American National Tour with NETWorks Presentations. According to director Jack O'Brien, "THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been in our ears for decades, as it deserves to be. But it might be time to look once more, and more closely, at this remarkable work which, I feel, begins to reveal itself as deeper, richer, and more powerful than ever. We are tearing off the varnish of the past from one of the great glories of our theatergoing experience and making it fresh! This is an opportunity we've all longed to create!"

The tour is led by Jill Christine-Wiley as Maria Rainer, Trevor Martin as Captain von Trapp, with Daniel Fullerton as Rolf, Lauren Kidwell as Mother Abbess, Joshua La Force as Max, Lauren O'Brien as Liesl, and Gail Bennett as Elsa. T.C. Kincer conducts an 11-piece touring orchestra.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. The tour features the original creative work of three-time Tony Award winning director Jack O'Brien, Broadway choreographer Danny Mefford, and Musical Supervision by Andy Einhorn as well as an established award-winning Broadway creative, design, and production team. Matt Lenz, Original Tour Restaging; James Gray, Original Choreography Restaging, Douglas Schmidt, set design; Jane Greenwood, costume design; Natasha Katz, lighting design; and Shannon Slaton, sound design. Casting is by Binder Casting. Eric Cornell serves as General Manager for Broadway Asia International. Simone Genatt, Marc Routh and Broadway International Group are Producing, along with Co-Producers Roy Furman, Broadway Asia Group, Cornice Productions and Gabrielle Palitz. International Tour Development Partner is BASE Entertainment Asia. THE SOUND OF MUSIC is presented in special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, NETWorks Presentations and Broadway Asia Company. For more information, please visit www.broadwayasia.com

About Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia Company (Producer)

Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia Company are among the largest production, management, and distribution companies of live entertainment throughout the global markets with focus in New York, London, Europe and Asia. Its founders, Simone Genatt and Marc Routh, are two of the most active commercial Broadway and West End producers. Over the last 25 years, theatrical productions by the Broadway International Group partners have performed in over 60 countries and garnered over 56 Tony, Olivier, Grammy Awards and many other global theatrical accolades through its many collaborations. Select live entertainment productions and attractions include: An American in Paris, The Sound of Music, Back to the Future, The Producers, Hairspray, Anastasia, Amelie, Legally Blonde, The Great Comet, Stomp, COOKIN/NANTA, Shear Madness, The Addams Family, Nice Work If You Can Get It, The King and I, Cinderella, West Side Story, 42nd Street, Rock of Ages, Immersive Great Gatsby, Immersive Doctor Who, Neverland, the Peter Pan Immersive, Murder Ballad, Tape Face, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, Little Shop of Horrors, Jay Chou's THE SECRET, Manual Cinema, ICE AGE LIVE: A Mammoth Adventure, SpongeBob SquarePants Live, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Madagascar Live, Fuerzabruta and many more. Select forthcoming productions and attractions include: Immersive Great Gatsby in New York at the Gatsby Mansion and multiple Asian territories, Anastasia and Beetlejuice in Japan, Marilyn Monroe Hollywood Experience: The Global Tour, and Journey, theatrical gastronomy: an immersive technology dining attraction in New York. Broadway Asia, co-founded by Simone and Marc, is a pioneer and a leader in the field of international producing, licensing and touring with shows and attractions in over 400 cities across 5 continents.

About Jack O'Brien (Original Director)

Jack O'Brien has won three Tony Awards for his direction of Hairspray, Henry IV, and The Coast of Utopia. His other recent Broadway credits include Arthur Miller's All My Sons, Carousel, The Front Page, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, It's Only a Play, Macbeth, The Nance, Dead Accounts, Catch Me If You Can, Impressionism, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Tony nom.), Imaginary Friends, The Invention of Love (Tony nomination and Drama Desk winner),The Full Monty (Tony nom.), More to Love, Getting Away with Murder, The Little Foxes, Damn Yankees, Two Shakespearean Actors (Tony nom.) and Porgy and Bess (Tony nom.).Off- Broadway credits include Tom Stoppard's The Hard Problem, Pride's Crossing, and Hapgood (Lucille Lortel Award). Other productions include Il Trittico at the Metropolitan Opera, Guys and Dolls at Carnegie Hall, Much Ado About Nothing for The Public's Shakespeare in the Park, Love Never Dies and Hairspray (Olivier nom.) in London, which saw a revival at the Coliseum in London last summer. Mr. O'Brien was the Artistic Director of the Old Globe Theatre from 1981 till 2007. He has directed six programs for PBS's American Playhouse. His book, Jack Be Nimble, is published by Farrar, Strauss and Giroux and his next volume, Jack in the Box: or, How to Goddamn Direct, will also be published by FSG. www.broadwayasia.com

About Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II

After long and highly distinguished careers with other collaborators, Richard Rodgers (Composer, 1902-79) and Oscar Hammerstein II (Librettist/Lyricist, 1895-1960) joined forces in 1943 to create the most successful partnership in American Musical Theatre. Prior to joining forces, Rodgers collaborated with lyricist Lorenz Hart on musical comedies that epitomized wit and sophistication (Pal Joey, On Your Toes, Babes In Arms, and more), while Hammerstein brought new life to operetta and created the classic Show Boat with Jerome Kern. Oklahoma!, the first Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, introduced an integrated form that became known as "the musical play." Their shows that followed included Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music. Collectively, the Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals have earned Tony, Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, Pulitzer, and Olivier Awards. The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is a Concord Company, www.concord.com.