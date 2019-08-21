Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Raises The Curtain On The 43rd Edition Of KRISHNA

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra presented its annual dance drama, the 43rd edition of "Krishna" under the wing of Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh (Director & Vice Chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra). The show was showcased on August 19th, 2019 scheduled till August 24th, 2019 at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi at 6.30pm and has two matinee shows slated on Friday and Saturday, August 23rd and 24th, 2019, starting 3.00pm onwards.

The two and half hours long production has captivated the audience with an enthralling dance drama performed by various artists who brought alive the legend of Krishna from what existed a three thousand years ago right in front of your very eyes! Whether it was his joyous years of an adorable childhood or the antics he played while growing into a young adult, his romance with nature and his compassion for everything that had life or eventually attaining the stage of human adoration, Krishna and his very aura will embrace you as you lose yourself to his persona.

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, for all these years has made its mark in presenting shows that hold immense importance in the history of India. The endeavour of these spectacles has always been to imbibe Indian traditions and values such that their relevance is deemed relatable in modern times. Like the various chapters in Indian mythology, the chapter on Lord Krishna is also weaved in with an array of tales, beliefs, myths and magic, but it has always been revered as much practical, imparting knowledge in every day to day activity. The Kendra will portray this aspect of Lord Krishna's rich life from birth to his participation in the epic Mahabharata in form of traditional Indian dance forms like Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalaripayattu.

The Kendra is known to innovate and improvise itself with every passing year. It ensures newness and dynamism to its annual plays through vibrant choreography, advanced technology, ornate costume designs and elaborate sets of international standards. This time around the Kendra will be using an LED wall to add a life-like experience to the show. There will be a new sound track, thus assuring novelty. Whilst keeping the soul of the show same, its treatment changes every year, making it new, refreshing and completely different from itself in the previous years; that testifies why Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra has such a substantial number of loyal audience!

In Padamshri Shobha Deepak Singh's words, "Krishna' emotes the intrinsic truths of life, appealing in their fundamental simplicity, as enumerated by Lord Krishna. These lie within the folds of innumerable anecdotes, embedded in His life's tales, perpetually inspiring in their traditional as well as today, in modern context. Padamshri Shobha Deepak Singh's meticulous vision and execution presents all aspects of Lord Krishna's guise, endowing a fascinating energy to the presentation. Brilliant choreography, lighting, costumes, sound, technical support and ambiance which create a suitable background, contribute to making all her productions heart warming. In the showcase of violence, despite all odds, there emerges hope for eventual peace, despite apparent chaos in the present."

This year for the first time, Kendra has introduced a new audio video visual enhancing the video quality of the show.





