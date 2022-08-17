Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Presents the 46th Edition of KRISHNA at Kamani Auditorium

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra presents the 46th edition of its Dance Drama - "KRISHNA" under the governance of Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh (Director & Vice Chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra). The show is scheduled to be showcased from August 16th to 19th, 2022 at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi at 6.30pm daily with Two additional matinee shows on Thursday and Friday, August 18th and 19th, 2022 at 3pm.

The two and half hours long production is bound to captivate the audience with an enthralling dance drama performed by various artists who will bring alive the legend of Krishna from what existed three thousand years ago. Whether it was his joyous years of an adorable childhood or the antics he played while growing into a young adult, his romance with nature and his compassion for everything that had life or eventually attaining the stage of human adoration, Krishna and his very aura will embrace you as you lose yourself to his persona.

For all these years, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra has distinguished itself by staging performances that are incredibly significant to India's history. The goal of these performances has always been to include Indian customs and beliefs in a way that makes them relevant to contemporary culture. The Lord Krishna chapter is weaved with a variety of tales, myths, and magic, just like other chapters in Indian mythology, but it has always been regarded as being primarily practical and giving wisdom in many aspects of daily life. Using traditional Indian dance styles like Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalaripayattu, the Kendra will depict this element of Lord Krishna's colourful life, from his birth through his participation in the epic Mahabharata.

The utilisation of an LED wall to give the performance a more realistic experience reiterates Kendra's goal to outperform its capacity for innovation and improvisation with each passing year. Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra is dedicated to depicting divine characters and generating unique experiences through dynamic choreography, cutting-edge technology, intricate sets of international standards, and rich costume designs. With its brilliant contributions to choreography, lighting, sound, sets, and other production values, Krishna always has something to offer fresh to its devoted viewers, creating a good atmosphere throughout the entire production every year while maintaining the show's core values, making it more relevant to the present.

In Padamshri Shobha Deepak Singh's words, "Krishna' emotes the intrinsic truths of life, appealing in their fundamental simplicity, as enumerated by Lord Krishna. These lie within the folds of innumerable anecdotes, embedded in His life's tales, perpetually inspiring in their traditional as well as today, in modern context. Mrs. Singh's meticulous vision and execution presents all aspects of Lord Krishna's guise, endowing a fascinating energy to the presentation. Brilliant choreography, lighting, costumes, sound, technical support and ambiance which create a suitable background, contribute to making all her productions heart warming. In the showcase of violence, despite all odds, there emerges hope for eventual peace, despite apparent chaos in the present."