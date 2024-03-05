Ram Gopal Bajaj to be Conferred META Lifetime Achievement Award 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) and Festival 2024 announced that the META 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award will be conferred on celebrated Indian stage, film and television actor/director Ram Gopal Bajaj who will be felicitated during the award ceremony on 20th March 2024 at Kamani Auditorium. Teamwork Arts and Mahindra Group hosted a press conference at the Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi, introducing the jury members, namely Indian theatre actress, casting director and writer Dolly Thakore; prolific and celebrated Indian actor Kulbhushan Kharbanda; veteran theatre director and actress Kusum Haider; eminent director, actor, acclaimed playwright and writer Mahesh Dattani; celebrated Indian actor, music composer, singer and set designer Raghuvir Yadav; director of the Serendipity Arts Foundation and Serendipity Arts Festival Smriti Rajgarhiya; celebrated theatre and film actor Vinay Pathak.

Jay Shah, Head, Cultural Outreach, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said, “As we prepare for the 19th iteration of META, anticipation builds for what promises to be yet another momentous occasion in the realm of Indian Theatre. Our commitment to nurturing theatre, the bedrock of numerous artistic expressions, has yielded remarkable results, with each passing year showcasing an unparalleled display of theatrical excellence. META serves as a vibrant reflection of our nation's cultural mosaic, celebrating the richness of language, diversity of themes, and breadth of genres. As we approach the final years of its adolescence, META stands as a beacon of artistic ingenuity, embodying the very essence of our nation's creative spirit. We eagerly await the festival with a sense of eager anticipation and pride.”

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts & Festival Producer, said, “The META jury for 2024, represent the best of the arts and include actor, writer, host - Dolly Thakore, Film and Theatre actor and psychiatrist - Dr. Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Actor- Kusum Haider, Writer, Director -Mahesh Dattani, Film and theatre actor - Raghuvir Yadav, Serendipity Festival Director and Managing Trustee - Smriti Rajgarhiya, and actor - Vinay Pathak. They will come together for a week to view the 10 best nominated plays and award this year’s winners on 20th march.”

The announcements came ahead of the week-long Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) and Festival to be held from March 14th to 20th, 2024 at New Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre, where META 2024’s ten shortlisted plays will be performed for an esteemed panel of jury members, as well as theatre-lovers in the capital.

As always, this year too, the Festival will focus on key narratives - such as a powerful retelling of epic tales, oppression and authoritarianism, protest and rebellion, identity and gender, the sanctity of the artist, ethics, morality, adventure and grit - with its diverse repertoire of plays from across the country. Like each year, the META secretariat received over 390 entries representing languages like Assamese, Bangla, English, Hindi, Hindustani, Malayalam and Marathi.

Sharing his thoughts on theatre industry, Raghuvir Yadav said, "The heart of theatre will always beat. Trends may change, screens may multiply, but the thrill of a live performance is irreplaceable."

"I am very thrilled to be on the jury for META this year. META is one of my most favorite theater festivals. Here, one feels there is an immense showcase of talent across a variety of languages” , said Dolly Thakore.

Sharing his delight Vinay Pathak said, "I am extremely delighted to be a part of the 19th META awards. Here’s another opportunity to watch some of the best theatre productions of our country, and enjoy theatre at its best. META has been a pioneer at discovering some of the best theatre talents of india, and I impatiently look forward to witness the selection this year. My best wishes & congratulations to all the 10 plays that have made the cut. Now let’s celebrate it. Cheers!"

Talking about his participation Mahesh Dattani said, “It is always a pleasure to be on the jury at META. I get to see some of the country's finest theatre back to back. The discussions with other jurors are sometimes a masterclass in theatre critiquing. I have come closer to being a faithful Rasik with every experience I have as a META juror.”

Ram Gopal Bajaj, this year's recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, is a distinguished figure in Indian theatre. Renowned as a theatre director, Hindi film actor, and former director of the National School of Drama, Bajaj's illustrious career has earned him accolades including the Padma Shri in 1996 and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2003 for his significant contributions to the theatrical arts.

In previous years, the META Lifetime Achievement Award has been conferred on several stalwarts of Indian theatre, including Late Badal Sircar (2010), Late Zohra Sehgal (2011), Late Khaled Chaudhury (2012), Late E. Alkazie (2013), Late Girish Karnad (2014), Late Heisnam Kanhai Lal (2015), Ratan Thiyam (2016), Late Arun Kakde (2017), Vijaya Mehta (2018), Mahesh Elkunchwar (2019), Barry John (2020), Sushma Seth (2023).

For the full list and details of nominations, please visit www.metawards.com. Audiences can book their tickets for the Festival here.