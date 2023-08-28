OMI Foundation Releases Data Comics 'Moving While Woman: Bindu's Big City Journey'

This is part of OMI Foundation’s larger campaign around intersections of gender and urban mobility.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 1 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Komorebi Releases New Single 'Watch Out' Photo 2 Komorebi Releases New Single 'Watch Out'
Transform Yourself into a Certified Yoga Teacher with 200 Hour Training in Rishikesh Photo 3 Transform Yourself into a Certified Yoga Teacher with 200 Hour Training in Rishikesh
OMI Foundation Releases Data Comics 'Moving While Woman: Bindu's Big City Journey' Photo 4 OMI Foundation Releases Data Comics 'Moving While Woman: Bindu's Big City Journey'

OMI Foundation Releases Data Comics 'Moving While Woman: Bindu's Big City Journey'

OMI Foundation has released its first ever data comics, titled "Moving While Woman: Bindu's Big City Journey." This remarkable visual narrative offers a fresh and innovative perspective on the unique experiences of women and trans/non-binary individuals as they navigate the intricacies of urban mobility in India.

“Bindu’s Big City Journey” is part of OMI Foundation’s larger campaign around intersections of gender and urban mobility, titled “Moving While Woman”. Drawing on comprehensive research and real-world experiences, the campaign hopes to provide a captivating glimpse into the multifaceted challenges faced by women and gender-diverse individuals while moving within our cities. 

Designed and developed in collaboration with Leewardists, the data comics sheds light on the nuanced differences that encompass the mobility journeys of these individuals through vivid illustrations and thought-provoking storytelling. It covers a range of aspects from safety concerns, affordability and accessibility limitations to the pervasive issues of harassment and unequal access to public transportation. Some examples are - 40% Indian women find metro trains unaffordable; 43.6% women in India lack ready access to understand bus routes and schedules, and so on.

One of the key strengths of “Bindu’s Big City Journey" is its ability to address the intersections of identity and experience. The comics delves into the amplified challenges encountered by women from marginalised castes and communities, women with disabilities, senior citizens, women travelling with children, and trans/ non-binary individuals. For example, it points out how trans/non-binary people are 4 to 5 times more likely to be harassed on public transport in India. By highlighting the diverse realities faced by these groups, the comics provides a platform for awareness, empathy, and advocacy, fostering a deeper understanding of the issues that underlie urban mobility. 

"We are thrilled to introduce 'Moving While Woman: Bindu's Big City Journey', a powerful and visually compelling narrative that brings attention to the often-overlooked challenges faced by women and gender-diverse individuals in the purview of urban mobility," said Aishwarya Raman, Executive Director, OMI Foundation. "This data comics is meant to serve as a catalyst for discussions, collaborations, and initiatives among city planners, administrations, law enforcement authorities, civil society, and consumers of urban mobility systems. We believe initiating such a dialogue can drive change that leads to building safer, more affordable, inclusive, and accessible Indian cities for all.”

The data comics is available for free download on OMI Foundation https://bit.ly/MovingWhileWoman. It is designed to be accessible to a wide audience, from policymakers and urban planners to community members and activists. 

For more information about "Moving While Woman: Bindu's Big City Journey" and OMI Foundation's mission, please visit https://omifoundation.org or contact lubhanshi.jain@omifoundation.org.



RELATED STORIES - India

1
Transform Yourself into a Certified Yoga Teacher with 200 Hour Training in Rishikesh Photo
Transform Yourself into a Certified Yoga Teacher with 200 Hour Training in Rishikesh

oin a life-altering experience with 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh, India. Discover the serene atmosphere of Rishikesh and immerse yourself in the rich history and practical aspects of Yoga. Embrace nature and nourish your mind, body, and soul in the perfect setting for yoga teacher training.

2
Komorebi Releases New Single Watch Out Photo
Komorebi Releases New Single 'Watch Out'

“Watch Out” is the second release from the upcoming album name “The Fall.” “Watch Out” follows the debut single, “I Grew Up.' Her sound and captivating songwriting easily puts her in the echelons of acclaimed artists like Bjork, Imogen Heap, GORILLAZ, Massive Attack, Radiohead, and even Grimes.

3
Akshara Theatre Festival Pays Tribute To Jalabala Vaidya Photo
Akshara Theatre Festival Pays Tribute To Jalabala Vaidya

This year the Akshara Theatre Festival pays tribute to its founder-director, the legendary actress, Jalabala Vaidya. A visionary artist whose dedication to theatre continues to inspire, this festival embodies her spirit and the artistic richness she championed. The festival highlights the work and influence of women in theatre through six woman-centric plays.

4
UTSAV Celebrates Indias Struggle for Independence with the 18th Edition of SAARE JAHAN SE Photo
UTSAV Celebrates India's Struggle for Independence with the 18th Edition of SAARE JAHAN SE ACHCHHA This Month

Under the wing of its Founder-President Smt. Ranjana Gauhar – Padmashree and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee, Utsav Came forward to herald the momentous occasion of Indian Independence Day on Wednesday and Thursday, August 9th and 10th, 2023 at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi with the 18th presentation of their flagship production – “SAARE JAHAN SE ACHCHHA.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
View all Videos

India SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Omninos Solutions
Omninos Solutions (3/26-3/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE
MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE International (12/20-2/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# M2Y Safety Academy
M2Y Safety Academy (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Directors & Officers Insurance
Directors & Officers Insurance (12/14-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You