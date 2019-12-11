Mukkti Cultural Hub Opens Its Door For Jairangam Fringes Theatre Festival

'The Mukkti Cultural Hub' the new center for Theatre, Dance, Music and Visual arts where each and everyone from all corners of our society can converge to experience and express our arts culture has become one of the sought after venues lately for showcasing the arts for the space-starved artists in the city. After the inauguration earlier this year, the venue has seen frequent play performances. The next one on their line up is the Jairangam Fringes Theatre Festival from the 15th to the 17th of December.

Smita Thackeray who is championing the cause of breathing life in the cultural section of the society expresses, "Mumbai does not have many multi-use spaces for artistic and cultural expression. We have added a new vantage point in the form of the Mukkti Cultural Hub in Andheri West, that will cater to the needs of people in Performing Arts and we are hoping for it to become the hub of entertainment in our City, especially in the suburbs.

3Mdot brands in collaboration with the Ministry of Art and Culture, Government of India in association with Mukti Foundation organizes the 3 days theatre festival for the first time in Mumbai. The festival will showcase 6 classic theatre plays such as "The Way I see It" by Shiv Subrahmanyam, "Pitaji Please" by Makrand Deshpande, "Kiss of the Spider Woman" by Hardik Shah, "Baanswada Company" by Niresh Kumar, "Hum Gunahgar Auretein" by Sadiya Siddiqui and "Ballygunge 1990" by Atul Satya Koushik.

Deepak Gera, Director of Festival, Jairangam Fringes says, " The previous 7 seasons proved to be tremendously successful and the 8th edition was another feather in the cap. In view that the dream that Jairangam weaved for Jaipur is now a reality, it plans to weave the same dream for other states in the country - Maharashtra, Kolkata, and Karnataka. The aim at the core of Jairangam is to establish a stage for Intercultural exchange by bringing together plays and artists from different regions under one roof."

Come witness the cultural extravaganza at Mukkti Cultural Hub!

For Bookings: http://bit.ly/JairangamatMCH





