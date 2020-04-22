India Theatre Goes Online With Virtual Plays

Money Control reports the theatre industry in India has been trying its best to keep up with changing times and audience tastes. The latest in this effort is the use of technology to keep its audience entertained as they remain holed up at home due to the lockdown.

The country has seen a sharp increase in streamed theatre content. The first play was Lockdown Love, produced by Kommune, a performing arts company.

"Around 130 people had watched the preview and one of them was our partner Paytm Insider. They suggested that what can engage audience more is when they interact. We had put up feedback forms in which many viewers mentioned that they would have loved it if they had a role to play in the play. So, we decided to give the power of choosing the end of the play to the audience. We have a virtual cupid that the audience controls thanks to Paytm Insider's technology," the producer said.

"We are currently working on a murder mystery and I think for a murder mystery audience can play the detective. So, a certain amount of gamification and a certain amount of technology and a great narrative is 100 percent a good revenue stream," he added.







