HYDERABAD DRAG FEST Is As Set To Rock The Stage

In 2020, Dragvanti was started as a unique platform to bring awareness to Drag traditions and drag culture in India. It's been a wonder of learning and spreading love and knowledge through drag. Through this journey, the company was able to get along with creating an approach of envisioning the artform into new garner of art in India.

For two years they held events such as Hyderabad Drag Con, Indian Drag Conference, Bi/pan Fest etc. which gave them opportunity to strike conversation around gender performance and sexuality. This year, Dragvanti is hosting one of its kind events. They are hosting a "Hyderabad Drag Fest ", A second edition of Hyderabad Drag Con, where they would be celebrating drag with more glam glitter and as a collective. In the event, they want to highlight the drag space and how diversity can be presented with the work of art.

This would be the one of event happening the co working space WEWORK. The event is bringing more than 7 Drag artists , such as Colonge Doll, Odissas first drag queen Khemaya, Hyderabas first drag queens SAS and Nutty Savitri and First Telegu Drag King Mr.J , Smiitinn, Anisha Naidu, Indian first Drag Twins Shanya and Shamna,Nique and many more. They are supported by Mobbera Foundation and Firefly community, Hyderabad runned NGOs. They are collaborating with two education-based organizations Queer Education and Social queer to get drag culture enabled in educational institution.

They are also proud to bring two unique brands Transmutation Soap studio , a queer led brand and Blur India a cruelty free makes up brand are gifting sponsors for the event. This event is also supported by As you are a Queer dating homegrown app and Creative partners Nations rock beat and Alfiles.

For all the Audience who are planning to attend the event, this would a evening filled with Pride in the air, Audience can expect line up of Unique drag performances rainging from classical dance to live Drag Band , from Bollywood to Tollywood , from comedy to Theather and many such sizzling exprerience. The event is scheduled on 15th May, 5 pm onwards at We work office Kondapur Hyderabad.