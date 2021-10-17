Dubai Opera to Present DANCE WITH GEORGIA This November

Feast your eyes on a breathtaking showcase of traditional dance and music at Dubai Opera when 'Dance with Georgia' takes the stage from 7-9 November. The 70-member Sukhishvili Georgian National Dance Company, founded by Iliko Sukhishvili and Nino Ramishvili is all set to enchant guests as they perform their trademark high leaps and nimble prances to beloved Georgian folk tunes for three nights this November at Dubai Opera.

The ensemble's repertoire includes folk dances of Georgia's various ethnic groups and theatricals with live music played on folk instruments. The group's trademark is its breathtaking capacity to leap, which only a few dancers in the world can do as the performers surge up like birds flying to the sun. Prepare to be wowed!

The talented troupe has performed all over the world, including notable locations like Milan's La Scala stage, Broadway, The Metropolitan Opera and Madison Square Garden. With a Guinness World Record for curtain calls and multiple awards under their belt, the group performs over 300 international shows each year.

Audiences can look forward to enjoying the best of traditional Georgian folk music and dance when The Sukhishvili Georgian National Dance Company brings the magic and music to Dubai Opera from 7-9 November.

Visit dubaiopera.com to purchase tickets.