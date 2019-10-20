BWW Review: National Award Winning Filmmaker Rima Das' Neighbors' At Pingyao International Film Festival

Director Rima Das is known for her sensitive stories that are told in a humane way and touch the hearts of audiences across the globe. The two-time National Award winning director can also be credited to bringing unknown stories from the North East of India on a global forum.

Das' next venture looks as promising as her earlier stories. Her short film 'For Each Other' based on the theme 'Neighbors' had its World premiere at the Pingyao International Film Festival in China on Oct 17. The film was applauded by the audiences and critics alike.



'For Each Other' is part of a 5-film anthology made by filmmakers from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Celebrated filmmaker Jia Zhangke whose films have been critically acclaimed the world over is the Executive Producer of the film. His films have been regularly featured at the Cannes Film Festival, 'A Touch Of Sin', 'Mountains May Depart' and 'Ash is Purest White' to name a few.



This is the third project by the same team that produced the highly successful first and second BRICS co-productions 'Where Has Time Gone' and 'Half The Sky'. Through these co-productions, the member countries aim to develop stronger cross-cultural and diplomatic relationships.



Each of the film in the 'Neighbors' anthology explores not only spatial proximity but also interpersonal closeness. Rima's film from India narrates the story of Malti and Ramen. She's an earnest shop owner; he's a flamboyant tempo driver. Together they bridge the quaint neighborhood in Assam to the outside world. But what happens when the comfortable arrangement is disrupted. Will they still be there for each other?



The film is an ode to the local community and earthy way of life in the villages of Assam. Rima says, "When I got to know the theme for the BRICS short film is Neighbors, at that very moment I knew on what foundation my story would be built. I have fond memories of a strong sense of community in my neighborhood - the one-on-one interactions people have on a daily basis, being involved in each other's lives through joys and sorrows, through fights and differences, sometimes they are for and sometimes they are against each other."

While Rima helms the Indian film, the other films are 'Olga's Family' by Beatriz Seigner (Brazil), 'To Stumble' by Alexander Zolotukhin (Russia), 'The Neighbours' by Han Yan (China) and 'Sizohlala' by Jenna Bass (South Africa).



'For Each Other' is Rima's next outing after the highly celebrated film 'Village Rockstars' which was India's Official Entry to Oscars 2019 and 'Bulbul Can Sing' that bagged National Film Award for the Best Assamese Film.





