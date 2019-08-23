BWW Review: ANTON CHEKHOV'S A MARRIAGE PROPOSAL Now In Punjabi

When a 19th century play by a legendary writer gets re-adapted in a different time and a different space one does gets intrigued by the universal nature of the story. But it makes matters even more interesting is that the play is made in a regional language in a different continent for a different set of audiences.

So, the premise of a just staged Punjabi play, The Proposal, which is based on famous Russian playwright Anton Chekhov's popular play, A Marriage Proposal is interesting to say the least.

But what happens when you watch the play goes a little beyond expectations. The play which has been adapted in various languages across the globe has been well received by world audience but when you watch it in Punjabi an unexpected familiarity greets you both with the storyline and the language.Theatre group Merry Go Round that has adapted the play must be given credit for thinking out of the box and bringing this play to regional audiences. Keeping up with the mood of the language, there are several regional nuances and cultural references that have been added to the basic storyline and funnily enough those humorous situations fit in like glove when you watch the show.

While the basic storyline that is adapted from a great play would remain engrossing to say the least what really lights up the stage in this punjabi play is the introductions of Bhaands or regional artists that have been entertaining audiences in rural India especially in the northern belt.

There is a light hearted comedy that infuses magic in to the play and Saurav Padhi the director of the play deserves praise for that. The play follows the story of marriage as the name suggests. As it happens in India, a neighbor is roped in to ask for a marriage proposal of an eligible bachelor in the neighborhood and what follows is full of confusion and chaos. Without giving away much we would say you can catch the next showing for seeing how our own desi touches can add to a classic story told and retold several times.

