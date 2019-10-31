BWW Previews: Tiku Talsania in AB TERA KYA HOGA WALIA

If you have been a Bollywood comic genre buff, then you must have laughed over several of rib-tickling performances by Tiku Talsania.

The veteran actor with a superb comic-timing is now on stage with a brand new play titled - Ab Tera Kya hoga Walia? The play that is described as a comedy-caper by its makers is directed by noted theatre director Raman Kumar.

The play also stars some of the other most seasoned actors from Indian stage such as Delnaaz Irani and Shweta Gulati. The story sees Talsania, sandwiched between two wives and trying to balance the fine art of keeping both the women happy while keeping his secret. All hell breaks loose when Walia played by Talsania meets with an accident and has to spend a night in the hospital. Worried both his wives register a report in the police station and here is where the comedy of error starts. Registered under his name are two different addresses and this sets the families, the police and everyone else involved in a tizzy.

What the audience get to see is a laugh riot where all characters seamlessly blend with their stage characters and give us a comedy of errors.

the light hearted show is a good addition to an already increasing comic genre market in the country. It is funny and humorous just in the right doses. Even though, the play picks up the old Bollywood comic trick of a man trapped between two wives, there is a certain freshness to the show. It is never dull or monotonous and that is the biggest win.

Written by Uttam Gada, you can chalk out the play in your calendars.

November 2 and November 3 At Nehru Centre and Rangsharda Auditorium, MUMBAI





