BWW Previews: SAMPOORNA RAMLILA To Kick Off At Delhi's Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra

As festivities in the year begin to unfold it is that time of the year again to witness the panorama called Ramlila on Indian stage. Marking the season of Dusshera followed by Diwali that would commence shortly will be the celebration of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's 63rd scintillating edition of 'Sampoorna Ramlila' showcasing a perfect synergy of idealism, grandiosity and reality. The great drama unfolds on a stage resplendent with magnificent costumes, lighting, choreography and music by the maestro and custodian of Indian cultural heritage, Padamshri Mrs. Shobha Deepak Singh.

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's Ramlila is thoroughly researched and improvised upon with every passing year, making values and morals much relatable to the modern times. In the midst of a plethora of Ramlila's making rounds in the city, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's Ramlila enjoys a special position. The finesse and the quality that goes into the making of something as magnificent, sets it apart from the others. Selection of performers from different drama schools across countries, elaborate costumes, larger than life stage set-ups and professionally rehearsed scenes and choreography set up a benchmark for other production houses to learn from and follow.

'Sampoorna Ramlila' reflects the enduring values from the epic. These include Sita's love in face of adversity, Ravan's craftiness, Ram's unquestioning obedience to his father's command and him transcending barriers of caste and creed, Hanuman's effort in getting the Sanjivani booti, the trick of the golden deer and numerous other incidents that carried the audience through a spectrum of emotions reflecting devotion, loyalty, respect and honour to elders. The incidents remain eternal in the audience's mind long after the show is over.

With 63rd year of 'Sampoorna Ramlila', Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra believes that the amalgamation between centuries' old wisdom and modern treatment will certainly touch everyone's heart and help them introspect their lives, helping them benefit from the knowledge that Ramlila has to share.

To be presented from September 29th to October 25th, 2019 at the Kendra Lawns, # 1, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi. The two and half hours long presentation will commence daily at 6.30pm and go on until 9.15pm.





